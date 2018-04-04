Youtube HQ Shooter, Bread Data Breach, Migrant Caravan Sidelined, Exam Fraud Case Youtube HQ Shooter, Bread Data Breach, Migrant Caravan Sidelined, and more 4/4/2018 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyTerrified employees fled as gunfire rang out at YouTube's sprawling headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday, prompting a massive police response and evacuation as victims were transported to nearby hospitals. San Bruno police identified the suspect late Tuesday as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, 39, who was found dead from what authorities believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, CBS News reported. San Bruno police said three people were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds. Aghdam's family members told local media that the alleged shooter was angry at YouTube because the company stopped paying for content she posted online.Panera Bread's website had a security flaw that exposed customers' data for months, according to the cybersecurity blog KrebsOnSecurity. The vulnerability on the bakery-cafe chain's website meant customers' names, emails, addresses, birthdays and the last four digits of their credit card numbers were not safeguarded, despite a security researcher flagging the issue to Panera last August, cybersecurity expert Brian Krebs wrote in a blog post on Monday.The caravan of Central American migrants that angered U.S. President Donald Trump was sidelined at a sports field in southern Mexico Tuesday with no means of reaching the border. The caravan that once numbered 1,150 or more people was actually originally halted days ago in the town of Matias Romero in the southern state of Oaxaca, where participants slept out in the open. After days of walking along roadsides and train tracks, the organizers now plan to try to get buses to take participants to the final event, an immigrants' rights conference in the central state of Puebla later this week.A 21-year-old woman from China was sentenced in federal court on Monday after pleading guilty to defrauding the U.S. Department of Homeland Security by cheating on a college entrance exam, prosecutors said. Leyi Huang was sentenced to time served in prison and ordered to be deported immediately. She was one of four Chinese nationals arrested and charged for their roles in a college admissions exam scam in 2017, the Boston Globe reported. Huang entered into a plot with Yue Wang, a student at the Hult International Business School in Cambridge, in which Wang agreed to take the TOEFL English-language test under Huang's identity. Wang also agreed to take the exam for two other students.