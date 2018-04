Youtube HQ Shooter, Bread Data Breach, Migrant Caravan Sidelined, Exam Fraud Case

The caravan of Central American migrants that angered U.S. President Donald Trump was sidelined at a sports field in southern Mexico Tuesday with no means of reaching the border. The caravan that once numbered 1,150 or more people was actually originally halted days ago in the town of Matias Romero in the southern state of Oaxaca, where participants slept out in the open. After days of walking along roadsides and train tracks, the organizers now plan to try to get buses to take participants to the final event, an immigrants' rights conference in the central state of Puebla later this week.