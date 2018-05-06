World Cup Security, Death Toll Rises in Guatemala Volcano Eruption, Former DIA Officer Charged with Spying for China World Cup Security, Death Toll Rises in Guatemala Volcano Eruption, Former DIA Officer Charged with Spying for China, and More 6/5/2018 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyAhead of the World Cup, host-country Russia faces numerous threats and security risks as it prepares to secure the international event. ABC News reports Russian authorities have tightened air space rules, closed sea ports near the stadium, and blacklisted high-risk fans ahead of the football tournament, which begins on June 14. "At last year's Confederations Cup, Russian authorities blacklisted 191 fans with criminal records, and just hours before the tournament began, dozens more, including members of some radical groups, were refused permission to attend the tournament," according to the article. Officials have introduced a "Fan ID"–a chip issued after passing a sweeping background check to fans who wish to gain entry to the World Cup matches.The death toll in the violent eruption of a volcano in Guatemala has risen to 69 people, CNN reports. Entire towns were engulfed by thick, heavy ash, and firefighters' boots were melting off from the heat, making the situation dangerous and difficult for first responders. "The Fuego volcano unleashed fast-moving pyroclastic flow–a nasty mix of ash, rock, and volcanic gases that can be much more dangerous than lava. Pyroclastic flows can race down a volcano at hundreds of kilometers per hour–much faster than people or even cars." At least 3,100 people have been evacuated, and 1.7 million are affected by the eruption.A former U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency officer has been arrested for attempting to spy on the United States for China, the BBC reports. Ron Rockwell Hansen, 58, is accused of attempting to transmit national defense information and receiving $800,000 in payment from China. He will later appear in court in Seattle, charged with 15 counts. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Hansen speaks Mandarin fluently and was hired by the DIA as a civilian intelligence case officer in 2006. He held a top secret clearance, and regularly traveled between the United States and China from 2013 to 2017. "He allegedly attempted repeatedly to regain access to classified information after he had stopped working for the U.S. government, eventually alerting authorities to his actions," the article states.In other news, Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, has been accused of witness tampering by special counsel Robert Mueller's team. In a narrow ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple based on religious beliefs. Southwest Airlines reports that bookings have fallen since the fatal incident in April that killed one passenger. And an all-women cybersecurity conference, RESET, is set to take place in London on June 14.