World Cup Security, Death Toll Rises in Guatemala Volcano Eruption, Former DIA Officer Charged with Spying for China

​Ahead of the World Cup, host-country Russia faces numerous threats and security risks as it prepares to secure the international event. ABC News reports Russian authorities have tightened air space rules, closed sea ports near the stadium, and blacklisted high-risk fans ahead of the football tournament, which begins on June 14. "At last year's Confederations Cup, Russian authorities blacklisted 191 fans with criminal records, and just hours before the tournament began, dozens more, including members of some radical groups, were refused permission to attend the tournament," according to the article. Officials have introduced a "Fan ID"–a chip issued after passing a sweeping background check to fans who wish to gain entry to the World Cup matches.



The death toll in the violent eruption of a volcano in Guatemala has risen to 69 people, CNN reports. Entire towns were engulfed by thick, heavy ash, and firefighters' boots were melting off from the heat, making the situation dangerous and difficult for first responders. "The Fuego volcano unleashed fast-moving pyroclastic flow–a nasty mix of ash, rock, and volcanic gases that can be much more dangerous than lava. Pyroclastic flows can race down a volcano at hundreds of kilometers per hour–much faster than people or even cars." At least 3,100 people have been evacuated, and 1.7 million are affected by the eruption.

