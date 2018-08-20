Workplace Shooting in Texas, Australia Hardens Energy Cybersecurity, Voting via App, and More

A suspect is dead after she allegedly opened fire at a food distribution plant, killing a manager and wounding another worker. This occurred at the Ben E. Keith Foods distribution center in Missouri City, near Houston, Texas, according to KTRK News. Officials say the suspect, who was also an employee, walked into the warehouse area of the center and started firing just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. About 20 workers were inside at the time. One of the victims was taken to the hospital with a leg wound. The second victim, a manager, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Police say the suspect was already outside when they arrived. A shootout ensued, and it is not clear whether her death was caused by police or self-inflicted.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) is ramping up the nation's electricity infrastructure cybersecurity to protect the its power network, reports the Sydney Morning Herald. The move is supported by the newly launched Australian Cyber Security Centre in Canberra. Until recently, the east coast's grid was protected from cyber attack by a mix of efforts from public and private entities. AEMO's program looks to bring them all together for total collaboration in the sector. Australia has the world's longest single electricity grid, running more than 5000 kilometers from Port Douglas in Queensland to the bottom of Tasmania and providing power to most of the country. This need for protection was thrown into light after the sale of Australian electricity distributor to a Chinese partnership was rejected to ensure that communications cables that connect to national security assets remain in Australian hands.



