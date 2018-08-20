Workplace Shooting in Texas, Australia Hardens Energy Cybersecurity, Voting via App, and More Workplace Shooting in Texas, Australia Hardens Energy Cybersecurity, Voting via App, and More 8/20/2018 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyA suspect is dead after she allegedly opened fire at a food distribution plant, killing a manager and wounding another worker. This occurred at the Ben E. Keith Foods distribution center in Missouri City, near Houston, Texas, according to KTRK News. Officials say the suspect, who was also an employee, walked into the warehouse area of the center and started firing just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. About 20 workers were inside at the time. One of the victims was taken to the hospital with a leg wound. The second victim, a manager, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Police say the suspect was already outside when they arrived. A shootout ensued, and it is not clear whether her death was caused by police or self-inflicted.The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) is ramping up the nation's electricity infrastructure cybersecurity to protect the its power network, reports the Sydney Morning Herald. The move is supported by the newly launched Australian Cyber Security Centre in Canberra. Until recently, the east coast's grid was protected from cyber attack by a mix of efforts from public and private entities. AEMO's program looks to bring them all together for total collaboration in the sector. Australia has the world's longest single electricity grid, running more than 5000 kilometers from Port Douglas in Queensland to the bottom of Tasmania and providing power to most of the country. This need for protection was thrown into light after the sale of Australian electricity distributor to a Chinese partnership was rejected to ensure that communications cables that connect to national security assets remain in Australian hands.Secure ID News reports that military personnel who are serving overseas from West Virginia will be the first to use smartphone voting in the upcoming November U.S. federal election. Voters will take a photo of their government issue ID and a video of their own face to register. Then facial recognition software will match the two pieces of data before the ballot is submitted. After the ballots are submitted, they are anonymized and recorded on a public blockchain using IBM's Hyperledger. While blockchain is known for use in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, it can be used to record a wide variety of data and is beginning to be used in digital identity applications. Voting will be done using an app developed by Boston-based company Voatz. West Virginia elections officials tested the Voatz app for smartphone voting in two counties during the primary elections in 2018. The system passed four separate audits concerning the security of the cloud hosting solution and blockchain infrastructure among other elements.In other news, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced a ceasefire with Taliban insurgents to mark the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday. JD.com has opened a fully automated, unmanned retail store in Indonesia, with biometric technology playing a key role. Complaints about home alarm sales are increasing, according to a consumer complaint survey. Security researchers say they've found flaws that make the Medtronic pacemaker vulnerable to hackers and put patients at risk. The Security Industry Association (SIA) has opened nominations for the inaugural SIA Progress Award, an initiative sponsored by SIA's Women in Security Forum; they will be accepted until Friday, August 24.