Witnesses Question Police Response In Charlottesville, Raid In Burkina Faso Kills 18, Smartphone Apps Falsely Claim

​​A 32-year-old woman was killed when a car rammed into a group of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally that turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. Police arrested the car's driver, James Alex Fields, and charged him with intentionally driving it into the crowd. Residents have also been questioning whether police presence and response was adequate to prevent the violence, which began soon after the start of the rally to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statute from a park. "There was no police presence," said Brittany Caine-Conley, a minister in training at Sojourners United Church of Christ, who spoke to The New York Times. "We were watching people punch each other; people were bleeding all the while police were inside of barricades at the park, watching. It was essentially just brawling on the street and community members trying to protect each other."



Fields is due in court today for a bail hearing. He was arrested and charged with suspicion of murder, malicious wounding, and hit-and-run for allegedly intentionally driving a vehicle into a group of counterprotesters, killing one person and injuring 19.



A raid by suspected Islamist militants killed at least 18 people and wounded several during a raid on a restaurant in Burkina Faso's capital. Security forces responded to the scene, shooting and killing both attackers, and freeing people trapped inside the restaurant.



Smartphone apps that claim to detect when users connect to fake cell phone towers (known as stingrays) are not as effective as they seem, according to a new study on five stingray-detection apps. "The results aren't encouraging," WIRED reports. "In fact, they found they could fully circumvent each one, allowing the researchers to trick the phones into handing over their sensitive data."



The HBO hackers leaked more data over the weekend, this time putting episodes of the upcoming ninth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm online. HBO released a statement in response to the latest leak, saying it is not in communication with the hacker. "The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention," HBO said. "That's a game we're not going to participate in."



Children admitted to French emergency rooms for unintentional marijuana intoxication increased by 133 percent over 11 years, a new study found. Marijuana is illegal in France, but the country has the highest usage in Europe, CNN reports. "And that means we are facing an increase in emergency admissions of marijuana intoxication and an increase in severe symptoms in children," said Dr. Isabelle Claudet, lead author of the study.

