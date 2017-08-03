Wikileaks Document Dump, Security Cuts Eyed, Train-Bus Crash, Targeted Bomb Threats Wikileaks Document Dump, Security Cuts Considered, Train-Bus Crash, and more 3/8/2017 by http://pages/ ASISSMArticleBodyWikiLeaks on Tuesday released thousands of documents that it said described sophisticated software tools used by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to break into smartphones, computers and even Internet-connected televisions. If the documents are authentic, the release could be a serious blow to the CIA, which maintains its own hacking capabilities to be used for espionage. The initial release, which WikiLeaks said was only the first part of the document collection, included 7,818 web pages with 943 attachments, according to the group.Searching for money to build the planned multibillion-dollar border wall and crack down on illegal immigration, the Trump Administration is weighing significant cuts to the Coast Guard, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and other agencies focused on national security threats, according to a draft plan, the Washington Post reported. The proposal would slash the budget of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which provides disaster relief after hurricanes, tornadoes, and other natural disasters. The Coast Guard's $9.1 billion budget in 2017 would be cut 14 percent to about $7.8 billion, while the TSA and FEMA budgets would be reduced about 11 percent each to $4.5 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively.At least four people were killed after a train hit a charter bus Tuesday in Biloxi, Mississippi, officials said. A CSX freight train was traveling east when it collided with the charter bus that was heading north. Most of the 50 passengers on the bus were injured during the crash, according to local officials. A new wave of bomb threats were made late Monday and Tuesday to Jewish schools and institutions, including the New York and Washington offices of the Anti-Defamation League, according to that group and other officials. These latest bomb threats came as a letter signed by every U.S. senator was sent to top law enforcement officials in the Trump administration, asking them to do more in response to the bout of threatening messages that have continuously rattled Jewish groups this year.