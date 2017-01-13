WhatsApp Backdoor Places Communications At Risk, New Privacy Rules Allow Greater Sharing by NSA, Belgium Charges Two

​Researchers discovered that a security backdoor can be used to allow Facebook and others to intercept and read encrypted messages on its WhatsApp messaging service. The new research, according to The Guardian, shows that Facebook can read messages sent over the service because of the way WhatsApp implemented end-to-end encryption protocol.​



The U.S. Department of Justice signed off on new privacy rules that will allow the National Security Agency (NSA) to share more of its unfiltered intelligence with fellow agencies, WIRED reports. The new rules are "designed to keep those agencies from exploiting NSA intelligence for law enforcement investigations, permitting its use only in intelligence operations."



Belgium charged two new suspects with providing false documents to a man linked to the November 2015 Paris terror attacks. The individuals—a man and a woman—are suspected of giving Khalid Bakraoui false documents he then used in preparation of the Paris attacks before blowing himself up at a Brussels metro station.



WikiLeaks' Julian Assange agreed to be extradited to the United States, if U.S. President Barack Obama grants clemency to former U.S. Army soldier Chelsea Manning. Manning is currently serving jail time for leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks, and Assange is holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London—where he has lived since June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden on sexual assault charges.​



As part of a five-year cybersecurity strategy, the U.K. Parliament is launching an inquiry into its cybersecurity defenses. The Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy will lead the effort and has a budget of £1.9 billion to carry out the strategy through 2021.



The U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Border Patrol Office has methodological weaknesses in its system that is used to measure consequences of deterring illegal border crossings, according to a new U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report. The system—the Consequence Delivery System (CDS)—does not account for an illegal crosser's apprehension history beyond one fiscal year, and does not account or exclude apprehended individuals for whom there is no record of removal. GAO made six recommendations to improve the system, including assessing reasons agents do not apply CDS guides' Most Effective and Efficient consequence and ensuring program management oversight.

