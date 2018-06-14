Watchdog Report To Fault FBI Investigation, Apple To Close iPhone Access Loophole, North Korean Sanctions To Remain

​A new report from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general to be released today is expected to fault former FBI director, James Comey, for violating DOJ guidelines and mishandling the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. “The probe by Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz has already prompted reassignments and departures at the highest levels of the FBI,” NPR reports. “Former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe abruptly left the bureau in January, as watchdogs raced to finish their report, and later was fired outright.”



U.S. President Donald Trump ordered U.S. National Guard troops to the country’s southern border to help secure it, but observations find that many troops are not performing security operations. “In reality, the hundreds of troops deployed in southern Arizona are keeping up the rear, so to speak; in one assignment, soldiers are actually feeding and shoveling out manure from the stalls of the Border Patrol’s horses,” according to Politico.



Apple plans to close a loophole that will prevent law enforcement access to iPhones. The manufacturer will add a new feature, USB Restricted Mode, to its iOS software used on iPhones and iPads to disable data transfers one hour after the devices are locked. “We’re constantly strengthening the security protections in every Apple product to help customers defend against hackers, identity thieves, and intrusions into their personal data,” Apple said in a statement.

