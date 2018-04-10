Volcano in Indonesia, Officer Killed in S.C., Kardashian Bodyguard Sued, and More

A volcano erupted in Indonesia yesterday, just days after an earthquake and tsunami killed more than 1,400 people, USA TODAY reports. The eruption has triggered additional evacuations and may impact air travel. The combination of disasters has crippled infrastructure, including access to roads, communication, food, water, fuel, and medicine—making it challenging to reach and help the hundreds of severely injured people in the area. Videos show the desperate circumstances in Palu, the hardest-hit area, including the staff attempting to keep the airport running.



Seven police officers were shot and one was killed last night two hours north of Charleston, South Carolina while attempting to serve a search warrant. The suspect inside opened fire on officers and continued shooting as more police came to the aid of the injured. The suspect remained barricaded in the house with children, officials say, and eventually left after speaking with a negotiator.



Kim Kardashian West's insurer AIG is suing her bodyguard and his company for more than $6 million for negligence during the 2016 Paris hotel robbery. In the incident, Kardashian West was left in her hotel alone while her bodyguard accompanied her sisters to a nightclub when five robbers dressed as police officers put a gun to her head, tied her up, and stole millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry. While her insurer paid for the cost of the jewelry stolen in the incident, they now claim that Kardashian West should not have been left alone in her room and that there were the security breaches, including a broken lock and intercom system, which could have contributed to the incident.

