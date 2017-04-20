Violent Venezuela Protests, Australia Cybersecurity, Wireless Headphones Security, and More

​​​Three people were killed yesterday in Venezuela during countrywide protests against the current government, including a student who was shot in the head, after government officials enlisted pro-government gangs to attend the event. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to speak out against President Nicolas Maduro’s leadership, which some say has​​ led to an economic crisis and basic food and medicine shortages. The protests are pressuring Maduro to compromise with opposition leaders to ease the crisis. Ahead of yesterday’s protests Maduro placed state police departments under the control of the National Guard, handed out half a million rifles to an unofficial militia, and enlist 60,000 armed biker gangs to keep order at the march. Protests are expected to continue today.

Australia is tackling its cybersecurity growth by tripling the size of its cybersecurity industry sector in accordance with a new Cyber Security Sector Competitiveness Planning (SCP). The plan will identify challenges Australian organizations face when competing in the cybersecurity market and identify a roadmap that will help Australia become a global leader in cybersecurity solutions.



Bose is under fire for allegedly spying on its users via its wireless headphones and sending the data to third parties, according to a class action lawsuit. An app that controls may have collected information not covered in Bose’s privacy policy, such as the names of the audio files users listened to, and selling it to a data mining company. This is the latest legal snafu for connected devices that either collect customers’ usage data or are susceptible to hacking.

