Violent Backlash from U.S. Jerusalem Announcement, LA Fires Spread. New Gun Legislation, and More

​​Global security forces are bracing for backlash after U.S. President Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel and announced plans to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Reuters reports that leaders of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas called for a renewed uprising against Israel, similar to the intifada in the early 2000s. Similarly, the Palestinian Authority called for a general strike. Clashes have already begun between Israeli soldiers at checkpoints and Palestinians, involving stun grenades and tear gas. The U.S. Department of Defense is also warning American diplomats in the region of resistance to the news, according to the Washington Post.



An apocalyptic scene greeted Los Angeles residents this morning as fires continue to inch closer to several communities shutting down highways and prompting evacuations. Fires have so far burned some 90,000 acres of land, and high winds continue to propel them forward. Officials used emergencning cell phone notifications to alert residents of ever-changing evacuation orders. In one community, authorities assisted in the evacuation of assisted-living facilities, while advising people at a local hospital to shelter in place.



A bill is moving forward that would allow Americans with concealed carry permits legally travel with their firearms across state lines Comparing concealed carry permits to marriage and drivers’ licenses, which are recognized nationwide, supporters of the bill say legal gun owners should be able to travel wherever they want with their weapons without interference. CNN notes that the National Rifle Association has been lobbying for concealed carry reciprocity for 30 years.

