Violent Backlash from U.S. Jerusalem Announcement, LA Fires Spread. New Gun Legislation, and More Violent Backlash from U.S. Jerusalem Announcement, LA Fires Spread, New Gun Legislation, and More 12/7/2017 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyGlobal security forces are bracing for backlash after U.S. President Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel and announced plans to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Reuters reports that leaders of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas called for a renewed uprising against Israel, similar to the intifada in the early 2000s. Similarly, the Palestinian Authority called for a general strike. Clashes have already begun between Israeli soldiers at checkpoints and Palestinians, involving stun grenades and tear gas. The U.S. Department of Defense is also warning American diplomats in the region of resistance to the news, according to the Washington Post.An apocalyptic scene greeted Los Angeles residents this morning as fires continue to inch closer to several communities shutting down highways and prompting evacuations. Fires have so far burned some 90,000 acres of land, and high winds continue to propel them forward. Officials used emergencning cell phone notifications to alert residents of ever-changing evacuation orders. In one community, authorities assisted in the evacuation of assisted-living facilities, while advising people at a local hospital to shelter in place. A bill is moving forward that would allow Americans with concealed carry permits legally travel with their firearms across state lines Comparing concealed carry permits to marriage and drivers’ licenses, which are recognized nationwide, supporters of the bill say legal gun owners should be able to travel wherever they want with their weapons without interference. CNN notes that the National Rifle Association has been lobbying for concealed carry reciprocity for 30 years. Bitcoin enthusiasts are celebrating a milestone after the cryptocurrency surpassed a $15,000 value—but hackers are seeing an opportunity. Digital exchange marketplace NiceHash was the target of a security breach resulting in the emptying of its Bitcoin wallet and the loss of some $64,000 Officials say the hack was highly professional and carried out through sophisticated social engineering, Reuters reports. The site is advising users to change their passwords because the extent of the breach is unknown. In other news, the FBI has a lead on the people who attacked two U.S. border patrol officers, killing one. More airlines are rerouting flights around North Korea due to the uptick in missile tests. GAO assesses what Medicare and Medicaid services are doing about fraud. And the mystery of so-called invisible attacks on foreign diplomats in Cuba deepens.