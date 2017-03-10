Vegas Shooting Investigation, Hotel Security in Wake of Attacks, Equifax Breach Looms Larger, and More

​​An investigation is underway after Sunday's sho​​ot​ing massacre in Las Vegas that killed 59 people and left scores injured. The Washington Post reports officials are struggling to piece together the events leading up to the shooting, as well as a motive for why 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor window of his hotel room. He brought at least 23 guns into his suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, including an AK-47 type rifle. He had no prior run-ins with police, and so far the investigation has turned up no links to terror groups or criminal enterprises. Police also found "19 additional firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and the chemical tannerite, an explosive, at Paddock's home in Mesquite, Nevada. They also found ammonium nitrate, a chemical that can be used in bomb-making, in Paddock's vehicle," according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo.



The Las Vegas shooting investigation is raising more questions than answers, including when it comes to hotel security. Experts say only airport-style layers of screening might have prevented Paddock from bringing in so many weapons undetected, and that type of security is inconvenient and impractical. Mac Segal, consultant for AS Solution, tells the New York Times that hotels in United States and Europe have been "much slower on the uptake" when it comes to preparing for potential violence. He says because hotel guests place such a premium on their privacy, X-ray machines and explosive scanners won't be appearing in many hotels any time soon. After the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Indian properties like Marriot, Taj, and Accor have begun using explosive trace detectors. In the United States, security teams at hotels are "often lightly staffed and poorly paid," according to Jim Stover, senior vice president of the real estate and hospitality practice at Gallagher & Co. Oftentimes these teams consist of only a few dozen employees for more than 1,000 rooms. While many hotels have policies covering firearms on their properties, those prohibitions are difficult to enforce without security checkpoints.



Equifax says that millions more consumers may have been affected by a major cybersecurity breach in September than originally thought, Business Insider reports. After Mandiant completed its forensic investigation of the hack, it reported that 145.5 million consumers may have been affected, up from the original 143 million previously estimated. Hackers possibly gained access to personal information such as names and Social Security numbers. The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the breach, and the company's former CEO, Richard Smith, is scheduled to testify before a congressional panel today. In his written testimony released ahead of his appearance, he says he is "deeply sorry" for recent events, and that Equifax let down Americans who trusted the company with personal information.

