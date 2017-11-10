Vegas Shooter Questions, Wildfires Rage On, Airport Face Recognition, Russian Hacking Detected

​More than a week after a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and leaving hundreds of others injured, authorities say those chaotic minutes are still coming into focus, and questions remain. Police now say that Jesus Campos, the security guard injured by the Las Vegas gunman in the Mandalay Bay hotel, was shot by Stephen Paddock at 9:59 p.m. local time, six minutes before Paddock opened fire on a country music festival below. Police, however, did not arrive on the shooter's floor until 10:17 p.m., so it remains unclear what was going on behind the scenes with hotel security and police during the 18 minutes between Campos' shooting and the arrival of police. Also, authorities don't know why Paddock stopped shooting at 10:15, since the swat team did not break in his room until after 11 p.m.



More than a dozen wildfires continued to rage across Northern California for the third straight day Tuesday, bringing the death toll to at least 17 people, and forcing more than 20,000 people to evacuate, authorities said. The largest fires were burning in Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties, with flames ripping through the lush, picturesque landscape. About 2,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed by the fires in Northern California, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.



Travellers departing from Dubai airport will walk through a virtual aquarium tunnel that will scan their face or iris using hidden cameras while they're in motion, according to The National. The tunnel, which will display high-quality images of an aquarium, will be equipped with about 80 cameras set up in every corner. The move is one of several new security measures taken by Dubai aviation officials, such as replacing explosive detection scanners with new, Chinese-made ones that can detect a wider range of explosive materials. The images of the fish will attract the traveler's vision to different spots in the tunnel, allowing the cameras to capture his/her face print," local authorities say.

