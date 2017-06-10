Vegas Investigation Continues, Tropical Storm Nate Moves Toward U.S., NSA Hacking Tools Compromised, And More

​Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock left only cryptic clues as to why he carried out the shooting, putting pressure on investigators to find a motive for the horrific crime. "In the spirit of the safety of this community or anywhere else in the United States I think it's important to provide that information, but I don't have it," said Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in an interview with The New York Times. "We don't know it yet." Authorities have not located a manifesto or interviewed anyone who said Paddock had extremist views. While the investigation continues, major events across the United States are tightening their security heading into the weekend—including at a Coldplay concert at the Rose Bowl. In addition to having metal detectors, organizers will also have an increased police presence at the concert. Austin City Limits—one of the largest music festivals in the country—begins this weekend and is offering refunds to ticket holders with safety concerns after the Las Vegas shooting.



Tropical Storm Nate is moving towards the United States and the Gulf Coast, and is expected to make landfall this weekend as a hurricane. "Nate is forecasted to gain force as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall late Saturday or earl Sunday along the Gulf Coast," CNN reports.



A U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) contractor put work tools on his personal computer, which were then compromised by Russian state-backed hackers, according to The Wall Street Journal. The hackers were able to steal U.S. methods for penetrating foreign computer networks and defending against cyberattacks. "The hackers appear to have targeted the contractor after identifying the files through the contractor's use of a popular antivirus software made by Russia-based Kaspersky Lab," the Journal said.



Spain's government issued an apology for police actions during Sunday's independence referendum, but said Catalonia's political leaders were to blame for moving forward with the vote. "The comments from Enric Millo, the government's most senior representative in Catalonia, were the first apology from a Spanish government official over the violence, in which the Catalan government says hundreds of people were injured after Spanish police attempted to stop the vote by raiding polling stations, beating voters, and firing rubber bullets at crowds," according to The Guardian.



Two men with alleged roles in the 2012 slaying of three French police officers, a rabbi, and three children at a Jewish school in Toulouse, France, are on trial in Paris. While prosecutors are seeking convictions, they are also searching for answers about the origins of homegrown extremism.

