Update on Vegas Shooting, Australia Approves Facial Recognition Database, Counterterrorism Training, and More

​​More information continues to trickle out regarding the motive behind the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Officials now believe the gunman was planning on escaping but instead left behind a note and killed himself as police closed in. There is also speculation that he may have had an accomplice. Officials have begun interviewing the shooter’s girlfriend, who says she had no idea he was planning the event. A Mandalay Bay security officer is being called a hero after distracting the Las Vegas shooter, getting shot in the leg, giving officials the location of the shooter, and continuing to help clear rooms. And more attention is being paid to a recent confidential U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report hat named unaffiliated lone offenders as one of the biggest threats to large gatherings in the southern United States.



Australia is moving forward with a plan to create a facial biometric database which would allow officials to locate any citizen across the country in real time. The program will use existing images, including government-issued photo identification, passports, and visas with driver’s licenses. "These are all available to law enforcement agencies now and have been for many years, if not for generations,” said Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. "It shouldn't take seven days to be able to verify someone's identity or seek to match a photograph of somebody that is a person of interest. It should be able to be done seamlessly in real time.”

