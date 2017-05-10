Update on Vegas Shooting, Australia Approves Facial Recognition Database, Counterterrorism Training, and More Update on Vegas Shooting, Australia Approves Facial Recognition Database, Counterterrorism Training, and More 10/5/2017 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyMore information continues to trickle out regarding the motive behind the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Officials now believe the gunman was planning on escaping but instead left behind a note and killed himself as police closed in. There is also speculation that he may have had an accomplice. Officials have begun interviewing the shooter’s girlfriend, who says she had no idea he was planning the event. A Mandalay Bay security officer is being called a hero after distracting the Las Vegas shooter, getting shot in the leg, giving officials the location of the shooter, and continuing to help clear rooms. And more attention is being paid to a recent confidential U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report hat named unaffiliated lone offenders as one of the biggest threats to large gatherings in the southern United States.Australia is moving forward with a plan to create a facial biometric database which would allow officials to locate any citizen across the country in real time. The program will use existing images, including government-issued photo identification, passports, and visas with driver’s licenses. "These are all available to law enforcement agencies now and have been for many years, if not for generations,” said Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. "It shouldn't take seven days to be able to verify someone's identity or seek to match a photograph of somebody that is a person of interest. It should be able to be done seamlessly in real time.”The U.S. Department of State spends more than $100 million a year to train foreign law enforcement on counterterrorism training, but the program’s data is incomplete and there is no process to make sure that participants return to their home countries to use the training. The Antiterrorism Assistance program has been around since 2012, but lack of oversight makes it difficult to track the number of participants trained or the overall performance of the program. The U.S. Government Accountability Office found 10 program participants who left the training partway through, as well as 20 participants who may not have left the U.S. after they completed their training.In other news, Russian spies have been targeting NATO troops’ cell phones. It turns out that Yahoo’s 2013 user account breach, initially estimated to have affected 1 billion users, actually affected all 3 billion users. A tropical depression is expected to turn into a hurricane as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico. Three U.S. special forces troops were killed during an ambush by an al Qaeda affiliate in Niger. More is being learned about the chemical used to kill Kim Jong Un’s half brother as officials investigate the two women who carried out the attack. San Diego’s hepatitis A outbreak continues to spread causing alarm at a Sacramento golf course after an employee of a restaurant at the course was confirmed infected. And the Seattle Times takes a look at the fraud that follows school shootings.