United States Rejects Talks With North Korea, Helicopter Attack Kills Somali Refugees, IMF Employee Injured By Letter Bomb

​U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson rejected negotiating with North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs. Instead, The New York Times reports Tillerson said that the United States may have to take pre-emptive action if North Korea elevates "the threat of their weapons program" to an unacceptable level.​



Attackers in a helicopter targeted a boat carrying Somali refugees off the coast of Yemen, killing at least 31 of them, according to The Washington Post. It was not clear who carried out the attack, but in an unconfirmed claim a Yemeni coast guard official told the media that a U.S.-made Apache helicopter was used to carry it out.



An International Monetary Fund (IMF) employee was injured when a letter bomb mailed to a European representative exploded when she opened it. The secretary suffered injuries to her face and arms, but her injuries were said to not be life-threatening.



GCHQ—Britain's intelligence agency—dismissed claims that it helped a former president of the United States spy on U.S. President Donald Trump following the November 2016 election. "Recent allegations made by media commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct 'wire tapping' against the then president-elect are nonsense," a spokesman for GCHQ said in a rare statement.



Legal experts say a bill advancing in Mexico would set human rights in the country back decades. The bill—submitted by Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto—would "broaden the power of the Mexican government to detain suspects for years before trial, enable the police to rely on hearsay in court, and potentially allow prosecutors to use evidence obtained by torture," according to the Times.



Fukushima, Japan, will host some events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to help it continue to recover from its 2011 nuclear disaster. Fukushima will host baseball and softball matches at the Azuma baseball stadium, approximately 70 kilometers from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, according to The Guardian. "By hosting Olympic baseball and softball events, Fukushima will have a great platform to show the world the extent of its recovery in the 10 years since the disaster," said 2020 Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori.



U.S. President Trump's first federal budget proposal would give the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) $1.5 billion to protect federal networks and critical infrastructure from cyberattacks. Trump's plan would boost DHS funding by 6.8 percent from 2016.

