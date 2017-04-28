United States Changes North Korea Strategy, App Flaw Creates Vulnerabilities for Millions of Android Devices

In a foreign policy shift, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the United States is willing to hold direct talks with North Korea. "Obviously, that will be the way we would like to solve this," Tillerson told NPR. "But North Korea has to decide they're ready to talk to us about the right agenda, and the right agenda is not simply stopping where they are for a few more months or a few more years and then resuming things. That's been the agenda for the last 20 years." The change in tactics came the day before the United States is set to ask the U.N. Security Council to increase economic pressure on North Korea over its nuclear program.



An app flaw creates backdoors into tens of millions of Android devices, according to new research from the University of Michigan. The flaw is found on hundreds of apps in the Google Play Store that allow smartphones to act as servers—letting users connect to that phone from their computer. "But dozens of these apps leave open insecure ports on those smartphones," according to WIRED. "That could allow attackers to steal data, including contacts or photos, or even to install malware."



Nationwide protests in Brazil interrupted public transportation services in several major cities today, as factories, businesses, and schools closed, Reuters reports. Brazilian unions are out in force to protest austerity measures introduced by President Michel Temer that would weaken labor regulations and change social security.



United Airlines reached a settle​ment with the passenger it had a Chicago police officer physically remove from a flight earlier this year. The incident, captured on video and shared on social media, spurred outrage, an apology from United CEO Oscar Munoz, and a formal investigation into why passenger David Dao was drug from the flight. "Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has," said Thomas Demetrio, one of Dao's lawyers. "In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened…without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago."



New documents show that former U.S. national security advisor Michael Flynn was told in 2014 to seek approval for any payments he accepted from a foreign government, but failed to do so. The document disclosure also included a letter explaining that the U.S. Department of Defense inspector general has opened an investigation into Flynn, The New York Times reports.



Even the biggest technology companies are not immune from phishing schemes as reports reveal that Facebook and Google were both victims of a sophisticated attack, according to The Guardian. The two companies paid more than $100 million to a Lithuanian man, who has since been charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft for impersonating a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer with contracts with Google, Facebook, and Apple.

