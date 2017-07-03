Ukraine Sues Russia, U.K. Prevents Terror Attacks, Hackers Shift Focus to IoT, and More Ukraine Sues Russia, U.K. Prevents Terror Attacks, Hackers Shift Focus to IoT, and More 3/7/2017 by By Teresa Anderson ASISSMArticleBodyJudges in The Hague are hearing arguments this week in a case brought by the Ukrainian government against the Russian government over the annexation of Crimea, according to The Telegraph. Ukraine is asking the International Court of Justice fine Russia for "intervening militarily in Ukraine, financing acts of terrorism, and violating the human rights of millions of Ukraine's citizens." Russia is expected to argue that the United Nations court lacks jurisdiction over the issue. Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom claimed that the U.K. government has prevented 13 terror attacks since June 2013. Rowley, who was appealing to the public to report suspicious activity, did not specify the nature of the terrorist plots that were thwarted. The BBC reports that some of these cases have already been through the nation's courts, including planned bombings, drive-by shootings, and beheadings. A new cyber report by Beaming contends that U.K. businesses "were, on average, subjected to almost 230,000 cyber attacks each day during 2016." The report notes that during the first quarter of 2016, cyber attacks were focused on accessing corporate databases. However, over the year, the focus shifted to "connected devices such as networked security cameras and building control systems that can be controlled remotely over the Internet." In other news: China warns that the U.S. missile defense system in South Korea could spark an arms race; Trump claims that "more than 300" refugees in the United States are subjects of counterterrorism investigations; a new bill proposed in the U.S. Congress would make it legal for victims of cybercrime to hack their attackers; and Trump administration's new travel ban includes a directive to identify which countries are failing to cooperate with the new policy.