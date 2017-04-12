UN Court Increases Security, Britain Raises Russian Threat, Chinese Developments in AI, and More UN Court Increases Security, Britain Raises Russian Threat, Chinese Developments in AI, and More 12/4/2017 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyInvestigators at the United Nation's war crimes court in The Hague are scrambling to seal security breaches amid fears that other inmates will imitate the Bosnian Croat warlord who dramatically killed himself with cyanide last week, reports The Guardian. Suicide has long stalked The Hague's tribunal, a byproduct of hefty sentences handed down for horrific crimes in the wars of Bosnia, Croatia, and Kosovo. Two Hague inmates, both Serbs, hanged themselves in the cells of the court's Scheveningen prison, and Slobodan Milošević, Serbia's former president and the Hague's most high-profile defendant, apparently smuggled an antibiotic into his jail cell to exacerbate a heart condition that killed him near the end of his three-year trial in 2006.MI6, Britain's secret intelligence service, has reclassified Russia as a "tier one" threat, alongside Islamic terrorism, after years of regarding the nation as a second-rung security issue, reports Business Insider. Back in 2010, Russia was not even named in the British National Security Council's annual strategic defense and security review. Also, the Telegraph reported that U.K. government departments have been told not to use antivirus software made by technology firms linked to Russia, including Kaspersky, amid concerns for national security and state secrets.The New York Times reported on the ways artificial intelligence is being developed by iFlyTek, a Chinese artificial intelligence company with both innovative technology and troubling ties to Chinese state security. The company uses AI to power image and voice recognition systems that can help doctors with their diagnoses, aid teachers in grading tests, and let drivers control their cars with their voices. At the same time, it hosts a laboratory to develop voice surveillance capabilities for China's domestic security forces. Human rights groups worry that such rapidly evolving capabilities will be abused by China's autocratic government. For example, iFlyTek has assembled a database of 70,000 voice patterns, and the local Chinese media has reported on plans to scan voice calls automatically for the voice-prints of wanted criminals. In other news, the U.S. military is reportedly evaluating locations on the West Coast for places to install new anti-missile defenses, amid the increasing threat of a nuclear North Korea. More than 200 women, from ambassadors to current and former members of the military, used social media to share an open letter written to spread awareness of sexual harassment and assault of women in the national security community. The U.S. Government Accountability Office reports on the deployment and effectiveness of surveillance technology along the southwest U.S. border.