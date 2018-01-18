UK Will Beef Up Channel Security, Apple Security Flaw, Serial Rapist Arrested, and More Active Shooter Standard, UK to Beef Up Channel Security, Apple Security Flaw, and More 1/18/2018 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyThe rise in active shooter incidents and the escalating impact of hostile events has prompted the National Fire Protection Association to process NFPA 3000, Standard for Preparedness and Response to Active Shooter and/or Hostile Events, as a provisional standard, which means it would be available for use as early as April 2018. This marks only the second time in NFPA's 121-year history that provisional status has been authorized by the NFPA Standards Council. Efforts to establish this standard began in October 2016 in response to the Pulse Nightclub shooting, which was the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history at the time. NFPA 3000 is now open for input until Feb. 23, 2018.As French President Emmanuel Macron visits the United Kingdom for a summit with Prime Minister Theresa May, the BBC reports that the UK will announce that an extra £44.5m is to be spent beefing up English Channel border security. It will be spent on fencing, CCTV, and infrared detection technology in Calais and other border points. The UK government is already thought to have spent over £100m on security in the area over the last three years, and officials said the number of illegal attempts to enter the UK fell from 80,000 in 2015 to just over 30,000 last year. A newly discovered security flaw is affecting Apple's iPhone and Mac computers, according to CNBC. Software developer Abraham Masri claimed to have found the bug, called "chaiOS," and posted it on programming site GitHub on Tuesday afternoon. The so-called "text bomb" typically causes an iPhone to crash and, in some cases, restart. Sending a message which contains the link to Masri's code would be all it takes to activate the bug—even if the recipient did not click on the link. Meanwhile, on a Mac computer, the security flaw was found to crash the Safari browser, as well as causing other slowdowns.A security guard who was arrested after a prostitute fell out of his car is suspected of raping more than a dozen women or girls as young as 15 at gunpoint in Los Angeles County, police said Wednesday. The Associated Press reports that the suspect is believed to be the man who in 2014 and 2017 "cajoled" sex workers into his car, then pulled a gun, drove them to an industrial area and robbed and sexually assaulted them before letting them go. He is suspected of attacking 14 girls and women, ranging in age from 15 to 35, in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. Thirteen of them were raped but the last victim fought off her attacker and escaped from his car, police said. All were black women working in the sex trade. Four attacks took place in 2014 and the others from April of last year to January 12. In other news, officials from every local, state, and federal organization involved with security at this year's Super Bowl have gathered in Minneapolis to put their planning and preparation to the test. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited a Japanese military training camp outside Tokyo as they met to discuss security and economic issues. A man charged with installing a video camera that filmed people using the family bathroom at a suburban Baltimore mall is the general manager of Custom Runs, a professional technology consultant, which also installs security cameras. Police said that could mean a whole new set of victims.