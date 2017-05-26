UK Authorities Arrest Man In Connection With Manchester Attack, Gunmen Kill 26 Christians In Egypt, Jared Kushner

​​UK authorities arrested another man in connection with Monday's Manchester Arena bombing, bringing the total number of those in custody to eight. The eight men range in age from 18 to 38, but their names have not been released to the public. Britain remains at its highest terror threat level going into the weekend—critical—and will have an increased security presence at athletic events scheduled for the bank holiday. "The news of the latest arrest came as preparations continued for a large public athletics event in the center of Manchester that is expected to become a focal point for the city's sense of defiance and solidarity," according to The Guardian. "Thousands of spectators are expected on Friday afternoon for the Great City Games, which will go ahead with an increased security presence." Armored vehicles will also be deployed in London on Saturday for the FA Cup final at Wembley stadium, in addition to the armed soldiers that are already patrolling the city.



Gunmen killed 26 people in an attack on Coptic Christians who were in route to a monastery in southern Egypt, Reuters reports. The gunmen—who have not been identified—attacked two buses and a truck that was carrying the religious group, opening fire on a road leading to the monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor in Minya province.



White House advisor Jared Kushner is now a focus in the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. Kushner, who is also U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, "is being investigated because of the extent and nature of his interactions with the Russians," according to sources who spoke to The Washington Post.



A U.S. federal appeals court refused to reinstate U.S. President Trump's revised travel ban, making it likely that the case will next move to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 205-page ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit said that the travel ban "speaks with vague words of national security, but in context drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination."



The 2017 hurricane forecast calls for above-normal activity in the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said. The government agency is forecast for 11 to 17 major storms with five to nine hurricanes during the season; two to four of those hurricanes will likely be "major" with sustained winds of at least 111 mph. "Forecasters expect warmer-than-average waters across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker-than-average wind shear, and a weak or nonexistent El Nino," CBS News reports.

