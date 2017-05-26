UK Authorities Arrest Man In Connection With Manchester Attack, Gunmen Kill 26 Christians In Egypt, Jared Kushner UK Authorities Arrest Man In Connection With Manchester Attack, Gunmen Kill 26 Christians In Egypt, Jared Kushner Now A Focus in FBI Russia Probe, And More 5/26/2017 by Megan Gates ASISSMArticleBodyUK authorities arrested another man in connection with Monday's Manchester Arena bombing, bringing the total number of those in custody to eight. The eight men range in age from 18 to 38, but their names have not been released to the public. Britain remains at its highest terror threat level going into the weekend—critical—and will have an increased security presence at athletic events scheduled for the bank holiday. "The news of the latest arrest came as preparations continued for a large public athletics event in the center of Manchester that is expected to become a focal point for the city's sense of defiance and solidarity," according to The Guardian. "Thousands of spectators are expected on Friday afternoon for the Great City Games, which will go ahead with an increased security presence." Armored vehicles will also be deployed in London on Saturday for the FA Cup final at Wembley stadium, in addition to the armed soldiers that are already patrolling the city.Gunmen killed 26 people in an attack on Coptic Christians who were in route to a monastery in southern Egypt, Reuters reports. The gunmen—who have not been identified—attacked two buses and a truck that was carrying the religious group, opening fire on a road leading to the monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor in Minya province.White House advisor Jared Kushner is now a focus in the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. Kushner, who is also U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, "is being investigated because of the extent and nature of his interactions with the Russians," according to sources who spoke to The Washington Post.A U.S. federal appeals court refused to reinstate U.S. President Trump's revised travel ban, making it likely that the case will next move to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 205-page ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit said that the travel ban "speaks with vague words of national security, but in context drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination."The 2017 hurricane forecast calls for above-normal activity in the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said. The government agency is forecast for 11 to 17 major storms with five to nine hurricanes during the season; two to four of those hurricanes will likely be "major" with sustained winds of at least 111 mph. "Forecasters expect warmer-than-average waters across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker-than-average wind shear, and a weak or nonexistent El Nino," CBS News reports.As part of its strategy to weaponize leaks, Russian hackers are altering legitimate documents within releases of hacked material to plant disinformation, according to a new report. Researchers from the Citizen Lab group at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Public Affairs looked at a wide-ranging hacking campaign with ties to Russian hacker groups where data was stolen from a Russian-focus journalist and then altered before being leaked to create a CIA conspiracy.In other news, French President Emmanuel Macron offered British Prime Minister Theresa May his support in the fight against terrorism, a new study found that the average CEO made $11.5 million in 2016, U.S. President Trump did not endorse NATO's mutual defense pledge and criticized European members for "chronic underpayments," a new method of securing data against digital border searches comes with risks, and The New York Times reviewed videos and photos to track the actions of those involved in a violent altercation between protestors and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail in Washington, D.C.