U.S. Travel Warning for Europe, Portland Rally Turns Violent, Russian and German Leaders Meet, and More U.S. Travel Warning for Europe, Portland Rally Turns Violent, Russian and German Leaders Meet over Syria and Crimea, and More 5/2/2017 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyThe U.S. Department of state has issued a travel alert for Americans traveling to Europe, CNN reports, citing the "continued threat of terror attacks" and warning that terror groups prefer to target tourist-heavy locations. The alert alludes to recent attacks in France, Russia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. "U.S. citizens should always be alert to the possibility that terrorist sympathizers or self-radicalized extremists may conduct attacks with little or no warning," the bulletin states.A May Day rally in Portland, Oregon, turned into a "full-scale riot with random acts of vandalism" yesterday, NPR News reports. Twenty-five arrests were made amid attacks on police and emergency responders, and anarchists lobbed Molotov cocktails and smoke bombs at law enforcement. Demonstrators across the nation were marching for more benefits for workers, and the Portland rally reportedly got off to a peaceful start. "But after a paramedic was hit with a Pepsi can, other violence ensued and numerous fires were set, police say, leading officials to revoke the rally's permit."German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet today with Russian President Vladmir Putin in Sochi to discuss issues including the war on Syria and Russia's annexation of Crimea. The BBC reports that "no breakthroughs are expected" from the talks, and the Russian and German leaders have met a number of times over the last two years. Merkel reportedly wants Russia to use its influence over pro-Russia separatists to end the conflict in Ukraine; Germany is also seeking a peace deal in Syria.In other news, two U.S. senators have introduced the Preserving Data in Government Act, which would require federal agencies retain online data and give at least six months' notice on the Federal Register website before removing it. A report looks at the relationship between climate change and the rise and growth of terrorist groups. And the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute releases a report on which countries spend the most on war.