U.S. Travel Warning for Europe, Portland Rally Turns Violent, Russian and German Leaders Meet, and More

The U.S. Department of state has issued a travel alert for Americans traveling to Europe, CNN reports, citing the "continued threat of terror attacks" and warning that terror groups prefer to target tourist-heavy locations. The alert alludes to recent attacks in France, Russia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. "U.S. citizens should always be alert to the possibility that terrorist sympathizers or self-radicalized extremists may conduct attacks with little or no warning," the bulletin states.



A May Day rally in Portland, Oregon, turned into a "full-scale riot with random acts of vandalism" yesterday, NPR News reports. Twenty-five arrests were made amid attacks on police and emergency responders, and anarchists lobbed Molotov cocktails and smoke bombs at law enforcement. Demonstrators across the nation were marching for more benefits for workers, and the Portland rally reportedly got off to a peaceful start. "But after a paramedic was hit with a Pepsi can, other violence ensued and numerous fires were set, police say, leading officials to revoke the rally's permit."

