U.S. Strikes Syria, Germany To Create Military Cyber Division, U.S. Lacks Cohesive Strategy To Measure CVE Effectiveness

The United States fired more than 50 Tomahawk missiles at an air base in Syria Thursday night, in response to the government's chemical weapons attack earlier this week. "Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the air base in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched," U.S. President Trump said in a statement. "It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons." Russia condemned the strike, and The Washington Post reports that Russia will pull out of an agreement "to minimize the risk of in-flight incidents between U.S. and Russian aircraft operating over Syria." Russia has also called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council as Russian President Vladimir Putin considers the strike a violation of international law.



Germany will add a cyber division to its military to defend its electronic intelligence, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen announced this week. Germany will recruit up to 13,500 soldiers, as well as 500 civilian workers, to be part of its new Cyber and Information Space Command, according to Newsweek.



The U.S. government does not have a cohesive strategy for assessing the overall effectiveness of out its countering violent extremism (CVE) effort, a new U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report finds. "Although GAO was able to determine the status of the 44 CVE tasks, it was not able to determine if the United States is better off today than it was in 2011 as a result of these tasks," the GAO said. "This is because no cohesive strategy with measureable outcomes has been established to guide the multi-agency CVE effort."

