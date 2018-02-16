U.S. School Security On High Alert, White House Blames Russia For NotPetya, MeToo Movement Hits The Publishing Industry

​Schools across the United States are on high alert this week for potential copycats following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday that left 17 dead. “Tensions at other schools have risen since, with administrators, police, and school resource officers on high alert for ‘copycats’—students motivated by the shooter’s actions to threaten or engage in similar behavior,” according to The Washington Post. “At least 10 schools across the country received threats of violence Thursday, prompting officials to arrest students and put buildings on lockdown.”



The Trump administration announced that Russia was behind the NotPetya malware attack that hit companies and government agencies roughly eight months ago, releasing a similar statement as the United Kingdom and The Netherlands in attributing blame to the Kremlin. “Though the White House didn’t provide any evidence of the link between NotPetya and Russia, the notion that Russian military hackers were behind it doesn’t come as a surprise to most in the cybersecurity community,” WIRED reports.



The flu vaccine is only 36 percent effective against two strains of the virus, which may be helping it spread across the United States. While the effectiveness is low, it is higher than Canada’s—17 percent—and Australia’s—10 percent—CNN reports.



The #MeToo movement is impacting the publishing industry, with several trade groups, agents, and publishers breaking with best-selling authors over allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior. “The industry’s sudden reckoning with the #MeToo movement primarily involved complaints that a long list of prominent writers and editors exploited their power and position at keystone industry events to make sexual advances, particularly toward female authors hoping to further their careers,” according to The New York Times.



More actions are needed to assess how U.S. critical infrastructure is adopting and implementing the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Framework for Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity. An analysis by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that “until sector-specific agencies have a more comprehensive understanding of the use of the cybersecurity framework by entities within critical infrastructure sectors, they will be limited in their ability to understand the success of protection efforts or to determine where to focus limited resources for cyber risk mitigation.”