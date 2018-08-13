U.S. Plans Space Force, FBI Warns of ATM Scheme, Man Steals Airliner, and More U.S. Plans Space Force, FBI Warns of ATM Scheme, Man Steals Airliner, and More 8/13/2018 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyLast week, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence detailed the Defense Department's plans to stand up a Space Force, reports FCW. He said the force will tap existing space program personnel. The sixth branch of the military will have a few new components, including a new full-combatant command dubbed the U.S. Space Command, which will focus on warfighting, doctrines, tactics, techniques and procedures, as well as a Space Operations Force staffed with space-warfighting experts from across the military that will support the other commands. A Space Development Agency will be charged with developing and fielding new capabilities. The force will operate with "unfettered access" in space, supplying joint support to combatant commands.Krebs on Security reports that the FBI is warning banks that cybercriminals are preparing to carry out a global fraud scheme known as an ATM cash-out, in which fraudsters hack a bank or payment card processor and use cloned cards at cash machines around the world to fraudulently withdraw millions of dollars in just a few hours. The FBI information was shared privately with banks. It suggests that the plan is associated with an unknown card issuer breach. The FBI said this type of attack begins by attacking a financial institution or payment card processor with malware to access bank customer card information and exploit network access, enabling large scale theft of funds from ATMs. Organized cybercrime gangs may hack or phish into a bank or payment card processor. Just prior to executing the crime, the intruders will remove fraud controls at the financial institution, such as maximum ATM withdrawal amounts and any limits on the number of customer ATM transactions daily. The perpetrators also alter account balances and security measures to make an unlimited amount of money available at the time of the transactions. The FBI is urging banks to review security.An airline employee stole an empty airliner at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport In Washington state on Friday night and performed dangerous maneuvers in the sky before crashing on a nearby island about an hour later. The employee was a ground services worker for Horizon Air, and he was authorized to be in the area of the airfield where the plane was parked for maintenance. North American Aerospace Defense Command quickly launched two F-15 fighter jets to pursue the rogue aircraft, according to ABC News. The fighter jets were not involved in the crash, officials said.The BBC reports that two children were among 10 people hurt in a shooting in the Moss Side area of Manchester, England, which police are treating as attempted murder. They were injured with what police believe was a shotgun loaded with pellets following the first day of the Caribbean Carnival, which attracted thousands of people. Nine victims had "pellet-type wounds" and a man suffered a broken leg. The perpetrator has not been found, and the motive remains unclear.In other news, an explosion at a weapons depot in a rebel-held town in northwest Syria killed at least 39 civilians including a dozen children on Sunday, U.S. Defense Department personnel can no longer use geolocation features on any device, whether it is personal or government issued, in areas used for military operations, California officials say that recent lower temperatures and higher humidity will allow quicker progress against 11 major wildfires that more than 13,000 firefighters are battling across the state. The Emerging Technology Center at the Software Engineering Institute (SEI) at Carnegie Mellon University issued a call for U.S.-owned organizations to participate in a cyber intelligence tradecraft survey, which is part of a study being conducted on behalf of the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence.