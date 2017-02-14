U.S. National Security Adviser Steps Down, U.K. Opens Cyber Center, Officials Warned Previously about Failing Dam Spillway, U.S. National Security Adviser Steps Down, U.K. Opens Cyber Center, Officials Warned Previously about Failing Dam Spillway, and More 2/14/2017 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyU.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn has stepped down after a controversy involving his communication with Russia's ambassador to the United States. The Justice Department also previously disclosed that Flynn could potentially be vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians. "I inadvertently briefed the Vice President-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology," Flynn wrote in his resignation letter.The United Kingdom is in the process of officially opening the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in London, "designed to improve Britain's resilience to attacks and act as an operational nerve center," the BBC reports. The NCSC, part of the intelligence arm U.K. Government Communications Headquarters, says the U.K. faces 60 "serious" cyberattacks per month. In addition to protecting against attacks on government and business, the NCSC will also protect the economy and society as a whole. Nearly 200,000 people were evacuated from areas near the Oroville Dam over the weekend in Northern California because officials feared the structure's emergency spillway could fail. Now the Washington Post reports that environmental groups previously warned officials in 2005 that there was a problem with dam's emergency spillway. Although the immediate threat has been declared over, residents are still unable to return to their homes due to expected rainstorms in the forecast.In other news, legal challenges to President Trump's travel ban move forward in two courts over the next few days. A new paper examines how extreme protest tactics reduce popular support for social movements. And the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was killed in Malaysia; South Korean and Malaysian sources say the estranged sibling of Jong-un was targeted.