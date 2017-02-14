U.S. National Security Adviser Steps Down, U.K. Opens Cyber Center, Officials Warned Previously about Failing Dam Spillway,

​U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn has stepped down after a controversy involving his communication with Russia's ambassador to the United States. The Justice Department also previously disclosed that Flynn could potentially be vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians. "I inadvertently briefed the Vice President-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology," Flynn wrote in his resignation letter.



The United Kingdom is in the process of officially opening the National Cyber​​ Security Centre (NCSC) in London, "designed to improve Britain's resilience to attacks and act as an operational nerve center," the BBC reports. The NCSC, part of the intelligence arm U.K. Government Communications Headquarters, says the U.K. faces 60 "serious" cyberattacks per month. In addition to protecting against attacks on government and business, the NCSC will also protect the economy and society as a whole.

