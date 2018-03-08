U.S. Intel Officials Say Russian Threat To Elections Is Real, Investigation Reveals Abuse At Ohio State, Suicide Bombing

​The Russian threat to U.S. elections is real as it conducts a “pervasive” campaign to weaken American democracy, according to national security officials who briefed reporters on Thursday. “Russians are looking for every opportunity, regardless of party, regardless of whether or not it applies to the election, to continue their pervasive efforts to undermine our fundamental values,” said Dan Coats, director of U.S. national intelligence. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, who also spoke to reporters, said “Russia attempted to interfere with the last election” and “continues to engage in malign influence operations.”



The #MeToo movement has come to Ohio, where more than 100 men have come forward to say they were molested by former Ohio State University team doctor Richard Strauss. “In some sense, what separates Ohio State’s abuse scandal from others are the victims: young adult men, and many of them muscular wrestlers, left to grapple with pain and anguish they believed they are not entitled to,” according to The New York Times. “Having built their identities around traditional notions of toughness and stoicism, many are struggling with a new identity—#MeToo, or in their case, #UsToo.”



Twenty-five people were killed and 40 others injured in a suicide bombing of a Shi’ite mosque in eastern Afghanistan today. “One witness told Reuters that Shi’ite Muslims, a minority in Sunni-majority Afghanistan, were praying when one man detonated his explosives,” the media outlet reports. “A second attacker is reported to have opened fire as worshippers gathered.”



Just a week after officials celebrated the end of an Ebola outbreak, the Democratic Republic of the Congo confirmed that it had four new cases. However, officials say there is no link between the outbreaks at this time.

The U.S. Democratic National Committee (DNC) is taking a new approach to cybersecurity: it’s inviting kids to help defend U.S. state election sites. The DNC plans to unveil the project at Def Con next week, opening a competition to kids ages eight to sixteen to hack into replicas of websites used by secretaries of states to publish election results. The kid who creates the best defensive strategy for states to adopt will win $2,500.



A cellphone video documented the moments before and after an airplane crashed in Mexico on Tuesday. The video, taken by crash survivor Ramin Parsa, shows Aeromexico Flight 2431 taking off in stormy conditions and then abruptly coming down. Everyone on board survived the crash, which is being investigated by authorities.



United Nations experts say U.S. President Donald Trump’s rhetoric about the media could result in violence against journalists. Freedom of expression experts David Kaye and Edison Lanza released a statement that said Trump’s attacks on the media are “strategic” and that they are “especially concerned that these attacks increase the risk of journalists being targeted with violence.”​

