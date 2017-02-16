U.S. Hate Groups on the Rise, Immigration Arrest Concerns, Cybersecurity Talent, and More

​The U.S. Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has issued its quarterly intelligence report which found that American hate groups are on the rise. SPLC, which tracks hate groups in the United States, found that a growth in anti-Muslim hate groups is in part “energized by the candidacy of Donald Trump.” The political right entered the political mainstream last year after more than half a century of lurking in the margins of society, and in the first 34 days after Trump’s election, there were 1,094 hate crimes reported tied to Trump’s victory. The number of hate groups in the U.S. rose from 892 in 2015 to 917 last year, reaching historic highs.



The arrest of 10 men believed to be associated with the MS-13 gang in central California has sparked a debate about the involvement of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with Santa Cruz city investigations. More than 100 protesters showed up at a city council meeting Tuesday, raising concerns about DHS raids taking place around the country. Santa Cruz is a sanctuary city, but protesters raised concerns about immigration raids disguised as criminal investigations. The council agreed to take a closer look at immigration-related laws and loopholes. Similar conversations are being held around the country as legal Mexican immigrants have been detained by federal officials over the past week.

It’s hard to find quality cybersecurity talent when the hiring pool is so small. That’s what a new study by ISACA’s Cybersecurity Nexus found. More than half of surveyed organizations say they receive five or more applications for cybersecurity roles, while 13 percent said they receive more than 20. That’s in contrast to most other job openings, which see between 60 and 250 applicants. And the applicants that do come may not have the chops for the job—37 percent of organizations in the study said fewer than one in four candidates have the necessary cybersecurity qualifications.

