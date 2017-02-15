U.S. Cybersecurity Report, Public Security Debate, Russian Cruise Missile, France’s Security Issue U.S. Cybersecurity Report, Public Security Debate, Russian Cruise Missile, And more 2/15/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyThe federal government needs to take various actions to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity, a GAO report released Tuesday has found. The recommended action include improving cyber incident detection, response, and mitigation capabilities; expanding cyber workforce planning and training efforts; expanding efforts to beef up the cybersecurity of the nation's critical infrastructures; and stepping up oversight of efforts to protect personally identifiable information, the report found. The White House is facing questions about whether President Trump discussed sensitive national security information in a public setting and caused a security risk, various media outlets reported. Late Saturday night, President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addressed the latest North Korean missile test with a joint statement. Images were posted on social media showing the world leaders just moments before that statement having dinner in a public dining room at the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago resort. Russia has secretly deployed a new cruise missile that U.S. officials say violates a landmark arms control treaty, the New York Times reported. The ground-launched cruise missile in question is one that the Obama administration said in 2014 had been tested, in nascent form, in violation of a longstanding treaty. Instead, the Russians have moved ahead with the system, and have deployed a fully operational unit, sources told the newspaper. According to latest opinion polls, security issues remain the primary concern of French voters for their upcoming presidential elections in May. Security stands ahead of social issues, including unemployment which remains at an average 10 percent and the future of the social security system that is threatened by the need for further cuts in public finances. The concerns about security seem to stem from persistent terrorist threats weighing on the country after the wave of attacks which started in 2015.