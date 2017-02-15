U.S. Cybersecurity Report, Public Security Debate, Russian Cruise Missile, France’s Security Issue

​The federal government needs to take various actions to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity, a GAO report released Tuesday has found. The recommended action include i​mproving cyber incident detection, response, and mitigation capabilities; expanding cyber workforce planning and training efforts; expanding efforts to beef up the cybersecurity of the nation's critical infrastructures; and stepping up oversight of efforts to protect personally identifiable information, the report found.





The White House is facing questions about whether President Trump discussed sensitive national security information in a public setting and caused a security risk, various media outlets reported. Late Saturday night, President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addressed the latest North Korean missile test with a joint statement. Images were posted on social media showing the world leaders just moments before that statement having dinner in a public dining room at the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago resort.





Russia has secretly deployed a new cruise missile that U.S. officials say violates a landmark arms control treaty, the New York Times reported. The ground-launched cruise missile in question is one that the Obama administration said in 2014 had been tested, in nascent form, in violation of a longstanding treaty. Instead, the Russians have moved ahead with the system, and have deployed a fully operational unit, sources told the newspaper.



