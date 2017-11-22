U.S. Alerts on Risk of Terrorism, Uber Hack, Intel Admits to Chip Flaws, and More

ASISSMArticleBody

​​The Department of State alerted U.S. citizens to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks throughout Europe, particularly during the holiday season and warned them to exercise caution at holiday festivals and events. The alert expires on January 31, 2018. Recent incidents in France, Russia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Finland demonstrate that the Islamic State of Iraq and other groups may plan and execute terrorist attacks in Europe. Last year, mass casualty attacks occurred at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, in December and a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey on New Year's Eve.

Hackers stole the personal data of 57 million customers and drivers from Uber Technologies Inc., a massive breach that the company concealed for more than a year, reports Bloomberg. Uber paid hackers to delete the data and keep the breach quiet. Uber said it believes the information was never used but declined to disclose the identities of the attackers. After Uber's disclosure Tuesday, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman launched an investigation into the hack, spokeswoman Amy Spitalnick said.

Intel admitted this week that there were serious security flaws in software in virtually every PC chip it sold in recent years. The security holes reside mainly in a feature called the "management engine" on Intel CPUs. Intel said it had developed software patches to eliminate the problems. While some PC makers listed fixes on their own websites, some of the vulnerable chips reside in smart, connected devices (part of the Internet of Things) and may never be updated. The problems include allowing hackers to load and run unauthorized programs, crash a system, or impersonate system security checks, Intel said. In many, but not all cases, the hacker would need physical access to a PC to exploit the vulnerabilities.

More than a million spectators are expected to attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow in New York City, and at least 100,000 more are expected to attend the popular balloon inflation today. The NYPD is putting extraordinary security measures into effect. During the balloon inflation along Central Park West, large backpacks, coolers, alcoholic beverages, chairs, and umbrellas are strictly prohibited, and viewers will enter the area via security checkpoints. "By 7 a.m., everything will be shut down along the route of the parade," NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said. "There will be no crosstown traffic from 86th Street down to 34th Street." During the parade, sand-filled dump trucks will be placed at all intersections that cross the parade route. Observation teams and canine teams will also be in evidence throughout the day.

In other news, Robert Mugabe resigned as president of Zimbabwe, ending his 37-year rule and sparking celebration throughout the capital. The gunman who killed more than two dozen people inside a Texas church earlier this month lied when he registered as a security guard earlier this year, according to records released this week. The Cloud Security Alliance released the CSA Code of Conduct for GDPR Compliance, which provides cloud service providers, cloud customers, and potential customers with guidance for complying with the new obligations stemming from the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). And CNET offers a primer on how to explain cybersecurity to the older generation at Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving!