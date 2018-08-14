U.K. Terror Incident, White House Recordings, Body Cameras Vulnerable to Hacks, and More

​The United Kingdom is treating a car-ramming outside Parliament Tuesday as a terror incident, Fox News reports, and a male suspect is in custody. "The country's counter-terrorism command was leading the investigation. Two people were hospitalized and one person was released, Scotland Yard Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said. A woman was also being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries," the article states.



Business Insider reports the secret Situation Room recordings by former White House Adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman may be "one of the worst security breaches in the history of the office." Newman has played a recording of her firing on news outlets including the Today Show, then a call with Trump "purportedly calling her the next day to say he didn't know about the firing and was unhappy with it," according to the article. Obama-era National Security spokesman Ned Price said he had "never heard of a more serious breach of protocol" than the recordings. Officials say great lengths are taken to ensure no recording takes place in the high-security area, and staffers are required to give up cell phones or other recording devices when entering the room.



Certain models of body cameras were revealed to have major vulnerabilities at Def Con in Las Vegas, a self-dubbed "hacker's conference." Cybersecurity consultant Josh Mitchell with Nuix demonstrated how five models of body cameras could be manipulated. "Mitchell looked at devices produced by five companies—Vievu, Patrol Eyes, Fire Cam, Digital Ally and CeeSc.…In four of the models, the flaws could allow an attacker to download footage, edit it and upload it again without evidence of any of those changes having occurred. Additionally, all five devices had vulnerabilities that could let an attacker track their location or manipulate their software," Engadget reports.



A surprise attack by the Taliban on the Afghan city of Ghanzi has led to hundreds of deaths, NPR reports, including about 100 members of the country's police and security forces, and anywhere from 20 to 30 civilians. "A U.S. military spokesman told NPR's Diaa Hadid that some 140 Taliban insurgents have also died – meaning the fighting has already cost nearly 300 lives since the Taliban launched its assault. Afghan officials differed in their account, saying nearly 200 Taliban fighters have been killed." The Taliban attacked the city on Friday, which has a population of 270,000.

