U.K. Parliament Security, Social Media Privacy, Ohio Nightclub Shooting, and More U.K. Parliament Security, Social Media Privacy, Ohio Nightclub Shooting, and More 3/27/2017 by By Teresa Anderson ASISSMArticleBodyU.K. officials will begin a review of security at the parliament building following an incident last Wednesday when Khalid Masood rammed his car into a group of pedestrians, according to Reuters. However, those officials note that such a review is routine after an incident and does not reflect any problem with security or security procedures. Two people arrested in conjunction with the attack remain in custody, according to the Associated Press. Two minutes before London attack, Masood was using the messaging app WhatsApp. The app offers end-to-end encryption, meaning that neither law enforcement nor WhatsApp can read the content if it is intercepted. U.K. officials are urging WhatsApp to turn over any information it might have, according to the BBC. A representative of WhatsApp says the company was "horrified" at the incident and were cooperating with authorities. However, the request by law enforcement has prompted a larger discussion around encrypted data and privacy. The European Union has issued a statement, according to the Associated Press, saying that the privacy of individuals must be respected.Police in Cincinnati, Ohio, are searching for gunmen who killed one person and injured 15 others during a firefight in a nightclub early Sunday morning, according to the Associated Press. Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac says that "what we know at this point in the investigation is that several local men got into some type of dispute inside the bar, and it escalated into shots being fired from several individuals." According to the Associated Press, the club does employ security measures including metal detection wands, patdowns, and security officers.