Twitter Suspends Russian Troll Accounts, Details on Hawaii False Warning, Man Arrested for Death Threats to CNN, and More

​Twitter announced that it suspended more than 1,000 accounts found to be associated with the Internet Research Agency, a Russian entity that attempted to interfere with the 2016 U.S. Presidential elections by disseminating disruptive content. The Hill reports: "In total, the company has found 3,814 Internet Research Agency-linked accounts, which posted 175,993 tweets during the 2016 presidential campaign. Twitter said it also found 13,512 new Kremlin-linked bot accounts, bringing the total number of bots it has found in connection to Russia's election influence efforts to 50,258."



Hawaii Governor David Ige said a forgotten Twitter password was the reason he didn't issue a correction on social media to last week's missile warning sooner, the Washington Post reports. The warning, which terrified residents and visitors across the state, was issued by mistake when an employee "clicked on the wrong option on a drop-down menu of links." While the governor was informed two minutes after the threat was issued that it was a false alarm, it took him 17 minutes to post to a statement on his Twitter account: "There is NO missile threat." He told reporters at the State of the State address, "I have to confess that I don't know my Twitter account log-ons and the passwords, so certainly that's one of the changes I've made." He added he was busy making phone calls to the leadership team. "The focus really was on trying to get as many people informed about the fact that it was a false alert," he said.​



A man has been arrested in Michigan after threatening to kill CNN employees, the news network reports. Brandon Griesemer​ made more than 20 phone calls to CNN's Atlanta headquarters on January 9 and January 10, according to the federal affidavit, threatening to "gun every single last one of you." He also made disparaging statements about Jewish people and African Americans. CNN's internal investigator searched law enforcement databases for the phone number and found it was registered to the suspect's father, and eventually traced the number back to the suspect. Griesemer has been charged in US District Court with transmitting interstate communications with the intent to extort and threat to injure.

