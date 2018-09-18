Turkish Workers Detained, U.S. Supreme Court Nominee Sexual Accusations, Nuclear Plant Declares State of Emergency

​More than 14 million customer records were leaked ​on a site used by thousands of U.S. state and local governments to accept online payments for fines and fees, KrebsonSecurity reports. The site, GovPayNet, which uses the online address GovPayNow.com, leaked customer records going back for six years, "including names, addresses, phone numbers and the last four digits of the payer's credit card." The site is used to pay for everything from parking tickest to court-ordered fines, and services 2,300 government agencies in 35 states. After Brian Krebs reported the leak, GovPayNet provided a statement to the cybersecurity blog saying it had addressed the issue. "Until this past weekend it was possible to view millions of customer records simply by altering digits in the Web address displayed by each receipt," stated a blog post on Monday.

​​More than 400 workers were detained in Turkey over the weekend for protesting working conditions at the construction site of Istanbul's new airport. Workers claim they became sick after eating the food that was provided, and found bed bugs in their accommodations. "A handwritten list of demands circulating on social media includes items such as removing bugs from bedding, improving meals, job safety and payments for workers who haven't received salaries for as long as six months," Bloomberg reports. The main opposition party, the Republican People's Party, has requested a parliamentary inquiry into working conditions. Since the detentions, 275 people have been released. Workers expressed they weren't looking for a pay raise, but rather a humane work environment. The airport's total cost is more than 22 billion euros, and it will serve 150 million passengers annually when completed, according to the article.

A state of emergency has been declared at Duke Energy's Brunswick nuclear plant due to rising floodwaters from Hurricane Florence. The facility is a twin-reactor plant about 30 miles south of Wilmington, North Carolina. Plant officials say the site is safe and the reactors are in shutdown mode, posing no threat to the public,​ the News Observer reports. "The facility has off-site electricity from the power grid to cool the nuclear reactors and radioactive nuclear waste at the site," the article states. "Flood water has not entered the facility and has not exposed critical equipment to risk." The death toll for Florence, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, has risen to 23 people, NPR reports; 17 in North Carolina and six in South Carolina.