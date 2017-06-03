Trump Wiretapping Claims, North Korean Missile Tests, New Executive Order Alters Travel Ban, and More Trump Wiretapping Claims, North Korean Missile Tests, New Executive Order Alters Travel Ban, and More 3/6/2017 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyFBI Director James Comey requested that the Justice Department (DOJ) refute a claim made by U.S. President Donald Trump that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump's phones before the election, but the DOJ has not acted on that request. The New York Times reports that Comey made the request on Saturday after Trump posted the allegation on Twitter. Officials say the accusation implies that the FBI broke the law. Senior FBI officials worry that Trump's demand of a congressional investigation into the claim will "raise the public's expectations that the federal authorities have significant evidence implicating the Trump campaign in colluding with Russia's efforts to disrupt the presidential election."North Korea has fired four ballistic missiles into the ocean off of its eastern coast, South Korean and Japanese officials say. The test firing was an apparent reaction to military drills in Seoul by South Korean and American forces, and represents an uptick in such launches in recent months. "The ramped-up tests come as leader Kim Jong Un pushes for a nuclear and missile program that can deter what he calls U.S. and South Korean hostility toward the North," the The Miami Herald reports. President Trump will remove Iraq from the original list of seven Muslim-majority nations subject to a highly contested and controversial travel ban that he will attempt to enact a second time. The president is expected to sign a new executive order today that would keep a 90-day travel ban preventing citizens from Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen from entering the United States. An official said that Iraq was removed because that country's government had improved heightened vetting procedures for its citizens.In other news, federal prosecutors in Washington State have dropped charges against a child pornographer to avoid sharing classified information on how they located him. FBI statistics show that gun sales have dropped since the election; however, shops that cater to black and LGBT clients report an uptick in interest in firearms. And the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the posting of explicit photos of female marines by other service members.