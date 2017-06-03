Trump Wiretapping Claims, North Korean Missile Tests, New Executive Order Alters Travel Ban, and More

​FBI Director James Comey requested that the Justice Department (DOJ) refute a claim made by U.S. President Donald Trump that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump's phones before the election, but the DOJ has not acted on that request. The New York Times reports that Comey made the request on Saturday after Trump posted the allegation on Twitter. Officials say the accusation implies that the FBI broke the law. Senior FBI officials worry that Trump's demand of a congressional investigation into the claim will "raise the public's expectations that the federal authorities have significant evidence implicating the Trump campaign in colluding with Russia's efforts to disrupt the presidential election."



North Korea has fired four ballistic missiles into the ocean off of its eastern coast, South Korean and Japanese officials say. The test firing was an apparent reaction to military drills in Seoul by South Korean and American forces, and represents an uptick in such launches in recent months. "The ramped-up tests come as leader Kim Jong Un pushes for a nuclear and missile program that can deter what he calls U.S. and South Korean hostility toward the North," the The Miami Herald reports.

