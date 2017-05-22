Trump Talks Terror in Saudi Arabia, Hackers Arrested in Russia, EU Cyber Agency Revamped, and More Trump Talks Terror in Saudi Arabia, Hackers Arrested in Russia, EU Cyber Agency Revamped, and More 5/22/2017 by By Teresa Anderson ASISSMArticleBodyIn a speech before the leaders of 50 Muslim nations, U.S. President Donald Trump called for unity and for all nations to drive terrorists from their borders, according to ABC News. However, Trump called out Iran for "training terrorists, extremist groups, and militias and fueling 'the fires of sectarian conflict and terror,'" says the Sydney Morning News. Trump arrived in Israel today where he is expected to hold talks with leaders from Israel and Palestine, according to the BBC.According to Reuters, cybercriminals in Russia used Android devices to steal money from Russian banks. The group had planned to target European financial organizations next but were thwarted by law enforcement. The crime was relatively small, amassing $50 million rubles (about US $892,000) but the criminals "had also obtained more sophisticated malicious software for a modest monthly fee to go after the clients of banks in France and possibly a range of other western nations." ENISA, the EU cybersecurity agency, is set to receive an upgrade when the European Commission renews the agency's mandate in September, according to EURACTIV, a media group focused on EU policies. A new EU cybersecurity law that was passed last year requires that every EU country share information on cyber attacks. As part of its objectives, ENISA helps smaller countries meet this requirement. In other news: Arctic melting caused flooding at the entrance of the Global Seed Vault raising concerns about the long-term viability of the vault; a passenger who was detained aboard an American Airlines flight to Honolulu on Friday had previously caused a security breach at LAX; and the U.S. Government Accountability Office finds that the Department of Homeland Security has failed to fully implement processes for evaluating risk in IT programs.