Trump Renounces Syria Attack, Thousands of Ride-Sharing Drivers Pulled Off Roads, Arrests in Russia Blast, and More

U.S. President Donald Trump renounced yesterday's chemical attack in Syria that killed at least 86 people, including 26 children, calling it a "heinous act" and saying that it "crossed a lot of lines" for him. The president has previously argued against removing Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad from power, and he did not offer any specifics as to how the United States would intervene. Meanwhile, Russian officials maintain that the chemical blast was the result of a rebel-held chemical storage facility being bombed in an airstrike, and refuse to admit it was a deliberate attack.



More than 8,000 drivers for ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft failed to pass a state background check in Massachusetts, resulting in their being pulled off the roads, The Boston Globe reports. The new system operating in the state looked at the records of about 71,000 drivers who had passed the company-mandated reviews, which only look into the last seven years of an applicant's history. Drivers were rejected by the more thorough government review because they had suspended licenses or drunken driving charges; others had committed serious crimes, including violent and sexual crimes. Fifty-one applicants were registered sex offenders.

