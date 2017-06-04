Trump Renounces Syria Attack, Thousands of Ride-Sharing Drivers Pulled Off Roads, Arrests in Russia Blast, and More Trump Renounces Syria Attack, Thousands of Ride-Sharing Drivers Pulled Off Roads, Arrests in Russia Blast, and More 4/6/2017 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyU.S. President Donald Trump renounced yesterday's chemical attack in Syria that killed at least 86 people, including 26 children, calling it a "heinous act" and saying that it "crossed a lot of lines" for him. The president has previously argued against removing Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad from power, and he did not offer any specifics as to how the United States would intervene. Meanwhile, Russian officials maintain that the chemical blast was the result of a rebel-held chemical storage facility being bombed in an airstrike, and refuse to admit it was a deliberate attack.More than 8,000 drivers for ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft failed to pass a state background check in Massachusetts, resulting in their being pulled off the roads, The Boston Globe reports. The new system operating in the state looked at the records of about 71,000 drivers who had passed the company-mandated reviews, which only look into the last seven years of an applicant's history. Drivers were rejected by the more thorough government review because they had suspended licenses or drunken driving charges; others had committed serious crimes, including violent and sexual crimes. Fifty-one applicants were registered sex offenders.Three people were arrested in Russia in connection with the St. Petersburg metro bombing that left 14 people dead. The trio was arrested after parts of an explosive device were discovered at their apartment; the suspected men, like the bomber, 22 year-old Akbarzhon Jalilov, are natives of the former Soviet republics of central Asia. Building occupants were evacuated before explosive experts defused the device found inside the apartment.In other news, ISIS kills 33 people in Syria, the largest execution operation of the extremist group in 2017 so far; Android and iOS release security patches to protect Broadcom Wi-Fi chips, found in most smartphones, to protect them from hackers; and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly tells the U.S. Senate a combination of physical and technological fortifications will make up the border wall between the United States and Mexico.