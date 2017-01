Trump Inauguration Security, Special Podcast Edition, Accidental Nigeria Bombing, Avalanche Buries Hotel

Almost 1 million people are estimated to descend on Washington, D.C., on Friday for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump . Many of those individuals are part of 63 groups planning demonstrations at the inauguration, presenting a unique security challenge for the U.S. federal government, D.C. officials, and other stakeholders. "Anytime you have coming together such large numbers of people, such large numbers of groups that intend to demonstrate and exercise their First Amendment rights, you've got to be vigilant; you've got to plan; you've got to prepare," said U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson in a press conference.