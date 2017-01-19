Trump Inauguration Security, Special Podcast Edition, Accidental Nigeria Bombing, Avalanche Buries Hotel Trump Inauguration Security, Special Podcast Edition, Accidental Nigeria Bombing, Avalanche Buries Hotel 1/19/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyAlmost 1 million people are estimated to descend on Washington, D.C., on Friday for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Many of those individuals are part of 63 groups planning demonstrations at the inauguration, presenting a unique security challenge for the U.S. federal government, D.C. officials, and other stakeholders. "Anytime you have coming together such large numbers of people, such large numbers of groups that intend to demonstrate and exercise their First Amendment rights, you've got to be vigilant; you've got to plan; you've got to prepare," said U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson in a press conference.In other inaugural-related news, in a special edition of the Security Management podcast host Holly Gilbert Stowell interviews J. Kelly Stewart, CEO and Founder of Newcastle Consulting and former secret service agent, on security protocols, present and historic, at the U.S. Presidential inauguration. Plus, Kristin Rubin, Legislative Director for Government Affairs and Public Policy at ASIS International, discusses how the Society is paying attention to the new Congress and administration. The number of people killed in an accidental military bombing at a Nigerian camp for displaced people has increased to 70, aid groups said on Wednesday, with at least nine of them humanitarian workers. The mistaken attack came after a military plane targeted an area crowded with people fleeing Boko Haram militants. The camp is in Rann, in northeastern Nigeria. At least 120 people were hurt in the errant strike by the Nigerian Air Force at the camp.Italian rescuers dug frantically Thursday through a wall of snow and splintered trees that buried the Hotel Rigopiano resort in central Abruzzo after an avalanche was shaken loose by a string of earthquakes, trapping at least 30 people, including children. Some bodies were found, and officials feared many more were dead. Deep snow in the central Abruzzo region—which also was battered by major quakes last summer—slowed efforts to reach the hotel, located off a hairpin-path alpine road at about 4,000 feet.