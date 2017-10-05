Trump Fires FBI Director, Laptop Ban May Be Extended, Alleged Stockholm Killer is Sane, and More Trump Fires FBI Director, Laptop Ban May Be Extended, Alleged Stockholm Killer is Sane, and More 5/10/2017 by Teresa Anderson ASISSMArticleBodyU.S. President Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey yesterday. According to an article in The Washington Post, the White House claimed that the termination was "at the recommendation of senior Justice Department officials who said he had treated Hillary Clinton unfairly and in doing so damaged the credibility of the FBI and the Justice Department." However, critics note that the timing of the decision is suspicious, coming a day after testimony on Capitol Hill about the Trump administration’s ties to Russia. U.S. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Trump had no hand in the firing and that the decision came unilaterally from the U.S. Department of Justice. Comey learned of the decision from a television news report. The new acting FBI director is Andrew McCabe, a 20-year FBI veteran.The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is considering an expansion of the laptop ban to U.S.-bound flights from Europe, according to The Hill. Large electronic devices are already banned from flights coming from certain Middle Eastern and African countries. “DHS officials are actively weighing the benefits and possible travel disruptions associated with widening the security measure, with officials regularly meeting with U.S. airlines to discuss the issue,” according to the article. A decision could be made within weeks, ahead of the summer travel season.The man suspected of killing five people by driving a truck into a crowd in Stockholm, Sweden, in early April “was not suffering from a serious mental disorder at the time,” according to Reuters. Sweden’s National Board of Forensic Medicine has released a report after examining the suspect. The board also contends that the suspect will serve in a prison and does not need to be assessed for possible placement in a psychiatric unit.In other news: the growing market for cyber insurance could hit $10 billion by 2020; the number of apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border is the lowest in the 17 years the U.S. has been keeping data; and a man arrested on terrorism charges in the U.K. refuses to recognize the authority of the court.