Trump Fires FBI Director, Laptop Ban May Be Extended, Alleged Stockholm Killer is Sane, and More

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is considering an expansion of the laptop ban to U.S.-bound flights from Europe, according to The Hill. Large electronic devices are already banned from flights coming from certain Middle Eastern and African countries. “DHS officials are actively weighing the benefits and possible travel disruptions associated with widening the security measure, with officials regularly meeting with U.S. airlines to discuss the issue,” according to the article. A decision could be made within weeks, ahead of the summer travel season.