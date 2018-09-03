Trump Agrees to Talks With North Korean Leader, British Airways To Expand Biometric Boarding, NSA Hacking Tool

​​In an unexpected shift, North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un invited U.S. President Donald Trump to meet directly for talks on denuclearization—and Trump has accepted. The meeting is supposed to take place in May, and the BBC reports that South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in says it is “like a miracle,” in a statement. “If President Trump and Chairman Kim meet following an inter-Korean summit, complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula will be put on the right track in earnest.”



After testing self-service boarding gates in Los Angeles, British Airways is expanding its biometric boarding gate tests in the United States. The gates allow travelers to look into a camera, wait for their biometric data to be cross-referenced against official documentation, and then board the plane. “British Airways says that in Los Angeles, the gates have allowed 400 passengers to board in 22 minutes, which is less than half the time it typically takes,” according to Engadget.



The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) hacking tool EternalBlue was leaked online less than a year ago, and has been used by elite hacking teams, espionage groups, and cryptojackers, WIRED finds in a new analysis. “When you take something that’s weaponized and a fully developed concept and make it publicly available you’re going to have that level of uptake,” says Adam Meyers, vice president of intelligence at Crowdstrike who spoke to WIRED. “A year later there are sill organizations that are getting hit by EternalBlue—still organizations that haven’t patched it.”



A new study finds that fake news spreads faster, farther, and deeper through social networks than true news, The New York Times reports. The study—conducted by researchers form the Massachusetts Institute of Technology—implicates human behavior in the spread of such news. “It’s sort of disheartening at first to realize how much we humans are responsible,” said Sinan Aral a professor at MIT and author of the study who spoke to the Times. “It’s not really the robots that are to blame.”



As investigators work to determine how a British police officer was poisoned, they’ve called in military personnel to help remove evidence that may have been contaminated by a nerve agent. The 180 personnel have been asked to assist after a police officer became ill after visiting the home of Sergei Skripal—a former Russian spy—after Skripal and his daughter were found on a beach in Salisbury.

