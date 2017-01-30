Trump’s U.S. Travel Ban, U.S. Reaches Out World Leaders, Cybercrime Spending, and More Trump’s U.S. Travel Ban, U.S. Reaches out to World Leaders, Cybercrime Spending, and More 1/30/2017 by By Teresa Anderson ASISSMArticleBodyU.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week implementing a ban on travel for people from seven nations where the majority of people are Muslim. Over the weekend, a federal judge issued an emergency order to prevent the United States from deporting those travelers they have detained, according to CBS News. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security responded that the executive order will be enforced and that the U.S. State Department has stopped processing visas for the nations in question. However, the Los Angeles Times reports that Trump has backed away from one provision of the executive order, and will allow those with green cards to stay in the United States. The Hill notes that Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Sen Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have gone on record saying that the executive order will increase terrorism, not reduce it by providing terrorist groups with more propaganda to use against the United States. Trump tweeted that McCain and Graham were wrong and "sadly weak on immigration."Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday. According to the Financial Times, The Kremlin announced that the two leaders plan to meet in person to discuss numerous issues, including "joining forces" in the ongoing war in Syria. Reuters reports that Trump spoke to Saudi King Salman for an hour, each pledging to enhance counterterrorism efforts and military cooperation. The 2017 Thales Data Threat Report notes that companies are still spending money deploying network and endpoint solutions rather than encrypting the data that is at risk. All industries reported that cybercrime was the top threat, followed by hacktivists, and cyber terrorists. Read the entire report here. In other news: Six people were killed and eight wounded at a shooting inside a Quebec City mosque. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the incident a terrorist attack. Trump has named his campaign strategist Stephen Bannon to the National Security Council. Research by Kapersky Lab finds that 52 percent of those who lost money to cybercriminals failed to recover their stolen funds.