Train Crashes in South Carolina, UK Helicopter Notifications, Super Bowl Live Guard Service Replaced, and More Train Crashes in South Carolina, UK Helicopter Notifications, Super Bowl Live Guard Service Replaced, and More 2/5/2018 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyAmtrak blamed a freight rail operator for causing a crash on Sunday that killed the train's engineer and conductor and injured more than 100 others when one of its passenger trains was diverted onto a side track and slammed into a parked, unmanned freight train in South Carolina, according to Reuters. In the U.S. passenger rail operator's third fatal crash in as many months, Amtrak Train 91, carrying nine crew members and 136 passengers, was traveling from New York to Miami when it hit the CSX Corp freight train that was stopped on a side track, or siding, at about 2:35 a.m.The United Kingdom's decision to publish details of royal helicopter flights is a potential security risk, reports the Telegraph. Notifications are being made to inform other air users of routes and timings for flights by senior royals 48 hours before they take off. The decision to publish details in safety alerts known as NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen) came amid fears there was a growing risk a royal flight could be struck by a drone or private plane in the UK's congested skies. The decision came after consultation with Scotland Yard and weighed the security concerns of providing advance notification against the safety risks of not doing so. The first flight details were published last week for flights believed to be carrying the Princess Royal and Duke of York.The Minneapolis-based firm that was providing security at Super Bowl Live was replaced Wednesday for insufficient background checks of its employees, according to the Minneapolis StarTribune. Minneapolis Police Lieutenant Bob Kroll said that the site that the company was guarding was left shorthanded after several of its officers were yanked away by federal authorities. Super Bowl Live is the showcase event produced by the host committee. More than 100,000 visitors were expected at the event, which saw good crowds for nightly concerts and activities. There were no significant security problems with the event that started January 26 and continued through Sunday, February 4.Negotiators are working to make a security and defense deal to allow the United Kingdom and the European Union to skip a transition and move straight to a new relationship when the UK exits the EU, according to the Financial Times. But France and Cyprus are wary of setting a precedent that allows a non-EU country to influence the bloc's policy towards the rest of the world. After exit day in March 2019, the UK would be outside the EU institutions that coordinate policy. This is forcing the EU side to think creatively about models of association and is causing tension among the other 27 EU states as they try to reconcile their longstanding differences over involving allies in the bloc's policymaking or military missions. In other news, searchers continue to look for an oil tanker off the coast of West Africa that has been missing since Thursday with no word on the fate of the 22 Indian nationals aboard the vessel. The vessel, Marine Express, was carrying more than 13,000 tons of gasoline and went missing in the Gulf of Guinea. Last summer's NotPetya malware attack hit Maersk Group, which was forced to reinstall 4,000 new servers, 45,000 new computers and 2,500 applications had to be reinstalled as a result of the attack, which hit a large part of the company. A security guard at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City and a Florida man face firearms trafficking charges after selling more than 25 guns—including a MAC-10 machine pistol—to an undercover officer. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations took down a human trafficking and narcotics operation in Detroit, and is now offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to arrest of the ringleader, in the first reward of this kind, according to a local agent.