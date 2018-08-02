Tracking Muslim Immigrants, Border Patrol Agent's Death Questioned, Russian Election Hacking, and More

​A report by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) calls for the long-term tracking of Sunni Muslim immigrants due to their “at-risk” demographic profiles, according to Foreign Policy. If implemented, the program would expand vetting policies from Muslims trying to enter the United States to those already in the country, including perma​nent residents. The report is part of an effort to inform screening and evaluations of individuals at risk of becoming radicalized—and identifies Sunni Muslims as particularly susceptible to terrorist narratives.



The FBI announced yesterday that there is no evidence of an attack that led to the death of a Texas border patrol agent last year. The 36-year-old officer died of blunt force trauma, and while union officials believe he was killed by rocks in an ambush, the FBI says there is no evidence supporting the theory. Another border patrol agent was injured in the incident but has trouble remembering what happened.

