Tracking Muslim Immigrants, Border Patrol Agent's Death Questioned, Russian Election Hacking, and More Tracking Muslim Immigrants, Border Patrol Agent's Death Questioned, Russian Election Hacking, and More 2/8/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyA report by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) calls for the long-term tracking of Sunni Muslim immigrants due to their “at-risk” demographic profiles, according to Foreign Policy. If implemented, the program would expand vetting policies from Muslims trying to enter the United States to those already in the country, including permanent residents. The report is part of an effort to inform screening and evaluations of individuals at risk of becoming radicalized—and identifies Sunni Muslims as particularly susceptible to terrorist narratives. The FBI announced yesterday that there is no evidence of an attack that led to the death of a Texas border patrol agent last year. The 36-year-old officer died of blunt force trauma, and while union officials believe he was killed by rocks in an ambush, the FBI says there is no evidence supporting the theory. Another border patrol agent was injured in the incident but has trouble remembering what happened. After a year of speculation, the cybersecurity head at DHS revealed that Russians successfully penetrated several states’ voter registration rolls in the 2016 election. CNBC reports that 21 states were targeted in the attack, but there is no evidence that the voter registration rolls were tampered with or altered. The revelation come amidst warnings that Russia is already gearing up to influence midterm elections this fall. Former president George W. Bush discussed the issue at a conference in Abu Dhabi. In other news, BBC released a interactive article on how girls in Nigeria are kidnapped, given beauty treatments, and strapped with suicide bombs. National security agents in South Sudan are accused of gang raping and arbitrarily arresting people across the country, and their actions have not slowed, according to the country’s human rights commission. Aftershocks are hampering rescue efforts in Taiwan following a powerful earthquake that killed at least 10 people. The White House staff secretary has resigned amidst allegations of abuse. More than 40 security officials in PyeongChang for the Olympics have been hospitalized with a norovirus, leading officials to isolate 1,200 security personnel in an attempt to prohibit the spread of the virus. A naked passenger caused an Alaska Airlines plane to turn around, and a former Alaska Airlines pilot will plead guilty to flying drunk. An unusual U.S. military strike on pro-government forces in Syria last night was carried out in self-defense after Syrian troops began to attack U.S.-backed forces, killing 100.