Thousands Participate in ‘Day Of Rage’ Protests, California Wildfires Continue To Spread, Hacking Group Infiltrates

​Thousands of people participated in a "day of rage" on Friday in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States considers Jerusalem Israel's capital. "Trump's decision to reverse decades of U.S. policy and recognize Jerusalem has been met by days of protests, although violence so far has largely been contained," according to Reuters.



Wildfires continue to blaze across California, prompting more evacuations in San Diego County as the fires spread. More than 140,000 acres have been burned this week by six wildfires that have forced 190,000 people from their homes, CNN reports. California Fire Division Chief Nick Schuler said residents should be prepared to evacuate, even if they don't live in areas immediately affected by the fires. "They need to prepare as if they will be impacted," Schuler said. "They need to prepare as if they will be impacted. Where are they gonna go? What are their escapes routes? What is their communication to their families?"



An Iranian network reconnaissance group spent the last few years infiltrating critical infrastructure companies, according to new research by security firm FireEye. Researchers analyzed 34 of Advanced Persistent Threat 34's attacks on companies in Middle Eastern countries, which appear to target financial, energy, telecommunications, and chemical firms. "Given how aggressively Iran has pursued infrastructure hacking, previously targeting the financial sector and even a dam in upstate New York, the new findings serve as a warning, and highlight the evolving nature of the threat," WIRED reports.



An Argentine federal judge indicted former president Cristina Fernández on treason charges for her alleged role in a cover up of Iran's possible involvement in a bombing of a Jewish community center in 1994. "In court documents, Judge Claudio Bonadio accused Fernández of obfuscating of the Iranian role in the attack, which killed 85 people, in exchange for a potentially lucrative trade deal," according to The Washington Post. "The court requested the lifting of her immunity from prosecution, a protection she enjoys as a sitting senator."

