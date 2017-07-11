Texas Shooting Background Check Lapse, Assailant’s Motive, Chinese Anti-Spying Campaigns, and More

​A lapse in the FBI background check database may have allowed the assailant who killed 26 over the weekend in a Texas church shooting to purchase his weapons, CNN reports. Investigators say the 26-year-old shooter, formerly a member of the U.S. Air Force, was court marshaled in 2012 for assault on his spouse and stepchild, and for four charges related to firearms. The military gave him a bad conduct discharge, confinement for 12 months, and a reduction in rank, before he left the service in May 2014. However, the Air Force failed to enter the domestic violence offense into the National Criminal Information Center database, run by the FBI, meaning he wasn't flagged when a background check was run in order for him to purchase the Ruger AR-556 rifle he allegedly used in the attack. "Had his information been in the database, it should have prevented gun sales...," the article states. Both the Air Force and the Department of Defense say they're conducting investigations related to this incident and reviewing its reporting practices and policies more broadly.



Meanwhile investigators are still trying to uncover the motive behind the Texas church shooter's deadly rampage. A regional director from the Texas Department of public safety has said it appears to have stemmed from a domestic situation and was not related to terrorism or religious radicalization. "This was a conflict between the families, but I can't say if it was revenge or not," Freeman Martin said at a news conference Monday night. The shooter's mother-in-law, who attends the church but wasn't there at the time of the massacre, told police she had previously received threatening text messages from the shooter.

China is using a series of cartoons and media to promote the safeguarding of state secrets among young children and teens. QZ.com reports one such cartoon, a 10-minute long show, organized by the Chinese Society of Education, depicts how a child may be able to tell if a family member is working for a foreign spy. China has recently ramped up its campaign against espionage and is warning citizens about the dangers of foreign enemies–Beijing announced during this year's National Security Education Day it would reward the turning over of spies with as much as 500,000 yuan ($72,000). A new intelligence law also went into effect earlier this year, and China increased its control of overseas nonprofit organizations in January.