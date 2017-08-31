Texas Chemical Plant Explosions, Monsoons Paralyze Mumbai, Heightened Security for College Football, and More Texas Chemical Plant Explosions, Monsoons Paralyze Mumbai, Heightened Security for College Football, and More 8/31/2017 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyTwo explosions rocked a flooded chemical plant outside of Houston on Thursday morning, officials said. The Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby, about 25 miles northeast of Houston lost power on Sunday amid Tropical Storm Harvey's days-long deluge and a "series of chemical reactions" had occurred around 2 a.m. because of the lack of refrigeration for chemicals, a plant spokeswoman told The Associated Press late Wednesday. The fire will happen. It will resemble a gasoline fire. It will be explosive and intense in nature," spokeswoman Janet Smith told The Associated Press late Wednesday. There was "no way to prevent" the explosion, CEO Rich Rowe said. At least one police officer was hospitalized after inhaling fumes, and nine deputies, who also inhaled the non-toxic irritant, drove themselves to the hospital. Torrential monsoon rains paralyzed Mumbai, India, for a second day Wednesday as the streets turned into rivers and people waded through waist-deep waters. On Tuesday, the city received about 5 inches of rain and infrastructure collapsed. Public transport stopped and thousands of commuters were stranded in their offices overnight. Since India's monsoon season began in June, devastating floods have killed more than 1,000 people across South Asia and affected close to 40 million in northern India, southern Nepal, and northern Bangladesh.New security measures are in play for college football venues throughout the United States. At Indiana University's prime time season opener against Ohio State tonight, fans will have to go through a metal detector and carry their personal belongings in a clear plastic bag. Many schools, including Auburn University, require that personal items be carried in clear bags, with no camera or binocular cases allowed. Besides advising fans to arrive early at home football games so they can be processed through metal detectors and have their clear bags examined, Kansas State University hired Whelan Event Security Services to bring in 150 extra security staffers for games. Among other precautions, the University of Iowa's stadium will close Friday night at 6:00 p.m. for a full security inspection and bomb sweep prior to its Saturday morning game.Mission 500 announced details of its third annual Appalachian Security Industry Service Trip. This year's trip is scheduled for October 18–22, 2017. Volunteers will help needy families in Philippi, West Virginia. This year's goal is to raise $10,000 in order to provide 65 families with fire safety equipment including smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and a safety training plan. Every $150 donated will cover the cost of the fire safety equipment for one family. Volunteers will also be working to provide warm and safe housing for families in severe need. In other news, Japan pushed the United States to propose new United Nations Security Council sanctions on North Korea, which diplomats said could target the country's laborers working abroad, oil supply, and textile exports, according to Reuters. Instagram admits hackers used a bug in its system to access high-profile accounts in an attack believed to be behind naked Justin Bieber pictures posted to Selena Gomez's account. Patients with pacemakers manufactured by Abbott are advised to inquire about the availability of a security update for their implanted medical devices. The flaws are detailed in a security alert issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Southampton, New York, known as a summer playground for the rich and famous, now has its own counterterrorism squad. More than $1 million in weapons and sensitive military equipment stolen from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was sold in a black market, some of it to foreign buyers in Hong Kong and China through eBay, according to testimony at a federal trial this week.