Texas Braces for Hurricane Harvey, Riots Break Out in India, Cyber Analysis Gives U.S. Government Low Ranking, And More

​​​​The Texas Coast is bracing for impact after Hurricane Harvey intensified into a Category 2 hurricane overnight. In response, officials have issued voluntary and mandatory evacuations of coastal areas. "Forecasters said they expect Harvey to make landfall on the middle Texas coast, between Corpus Christi and Matagorda, on Friday night, and then stall along the coast through the weekend," according to The Houston Chronicle.



Riots and attacks broke out across two states in India after a spiritual leader was convicted of raping two of his female followers. Authorities cut electricity, mobile Internet, and cable television to parts of the Haryana and Punjab states before the verdict was read in Ram Rahim Singh's sexual assault trial. The Indian army was also deployed as 200,000 of Singh's followers gathered in the city he was being tried in to show their support.



A cybersecurity analysis places the U.S. government at 16 out of 18 in an industry ranking, beating out only telecommunications and education. The analysis by risk management firm SecurityScorecard looked at 552 local, state, and federal organizations and found that "the government particularly lags on replacing outdated software, patching current software, individual endpoint defense (particularly when it comes to exposed Internet of Things devices), and IP address reputation," WIRED reports. "A wide range of issues plague government agencies—but they're largely fixable."



A South Korean court sentenced Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee to five years in jail for corruption for paying bribes in anticipation of receiving favors from the former president, Park Geuny-hye. Lee was also found guilty of hiding assets abroad, embezzlement, and perjury. Lee has denied any wrongdoing, Reuters reports, and plans to appeal to the guilty verdict to a higher court.

