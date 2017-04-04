Terror Suspected in Russia Blast, DOJ Warns Companies against Discrimination, IT Professionals Fail to Change Passwords, an

Remains of the man believed to be the likely suicide bomber behind yesterday's blast on a St. Petersburg train ​have been identified. The attack killed 14 people and injured at least 49. Authorities say the blast was caused by "an improvised explosive devise that went off in one of the cars as the train traveled from Sennaya Ploshchad about 2:40 p.m.," The Washington Post reports. Another device was found at a nearby metro station and was defused. A Kazahk citizen was among the dead, and according to the article, "The St. Petersburg City Hall said there are several foreign nationals among those killed and 49 injured but it would not give details."



The U.S. Justice Department's (DOJ) Civil Rights Division issued a statement warning public employers not to use H-1B applications to harbor bias against U.S.-based workers. Critics say the program has been used to outsource cheap labor, though most enforcement actions have been against companies that favor U.S. workers over work-authorized immigrants. Still there have been cases that validate the DOJ's warning. In January, one company was fined for "favoring visa-holders over U.S. citizens for dishwasher positions," and last year a Louisiana company was charged with preferring H-2B workers over U.S. employees.



A study shows that IT security professionals don't always abide by their own rules when it comes to cybersecurity, DarkReading reports. According to a February 2017 study of nearly 300 professionals at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, "33% of security pros say they have not changed their social network passwords in more than one year, and 20% have never changed their passwords. And on top of that, nearly 30% of survey participants rely on birthdays, addresses, pet names, and children names for their social network passwords, the survey found."



Kaspersky lab says it has uncovered evidence that North Korea was involved in last year's $81 billion cyber heist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

