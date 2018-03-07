Terror Plot Thwarted, Deadly Puerto Rico Outbreak Questions, Metro Cybersecurity, and More

Officials have thwarted two potentially high-profile terror threats in the United States and abroad. Federal authorities yesterday announced the arrest of an Ohio man who had plotted to carry out an attack in downtown Cleveland during Fourth of July celebrations The U.S. citizen was taken into custody after meeting with an undercover FBI agent and discussing strategies for attack. Officials had been tracking the man since early 2017 after he commented on pictures from a jihad training camp. He also suggested he would take pictures and video of downtown Cleveland to send to al Qaeda “brothers” and discussed giving remote control cars filled with explosives to children of military members, as well as parking a van packed with explosives downtown. And Belgian authorities yesterday arrested a husband and wife who had planned to bomb a rally of an Iranian opposition group last weekend in France which included many American speakers, including Rudi Giuliani. The two Belgian citizens of Iranian heritage were charged with attempt at terrorist murder and preparing a terrorist crime after officials found more than a pound of TATP explosives and a detonator in their car.



At least 26 people were killed by a bacterial illness in the months following Hurricane Maria’s destruction of Puerto Rico, leading experts to believe an epidemic or outbreak should have been declared and raising further questions about how deaths caused by the storm were tracked. The number has raised questions about the official Hurricane Maria death toll of 64 in light of a study that places the number at 4,600. CNN and the Centro de Periodismo Investigativo identified the deaths caused by leptospirosis, which spread through water and soil. The report notes that two of the leptospirosis deaths not counted in the official death toll were of relief workers who spent considerable time in floodwaters where the disease is spread. So far, the U.S. government has said it will only count the bacterial deaths in the official Hurricane Maria death toll if the Centers for Disease Control tests for it and the person died within a month of the storm.

