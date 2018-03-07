Terror Plot Thwarted, Deadly Puerto Rico Outbreak Questions, Metro Cybersecurity, and More Terror Plot Thwarted, Deadly Puerto Rico Outbreak Questions, Metro Cybersecurity, and More 7/3/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyOfficials have thwarted two potentially high-profile terror threats in the United States and abroad. Federal authorities yesterday announced the arrest of an Ohio man who had plotted to carry out an attack in downtown Cleveland during Fourth of July celebrations The U.S. citizen was taken into custody after meeting with an undercover FBI agent and discussing strategies for attack. Officials had been tracking the man since early 2017 after he commented on pictures from a jihad training camp. He also suggested he would take pictures and video of downtown Cleveland to send to al Qaeda “brothers” and discussed giving remote control cars filled with explosives to children of military members, as well as parking a van packed with explosives downtown. And Belgian authorities yesterday arrested a husband and wife who had planned to bomb a rally of an Iranian opposition group last weekend in France which included many American speakers, including Rudi Giuliani. The two Belgian citizens of Iranian heritage were charged with attempt at terrorist murder and preparing a terrorist crime after officials found more than a pound of TATP explosives and a detonator in their car. At least 26 people were killed by a bacterial illness in the months following Hurricane Maria’s destruction of Puerto Rico, leading experts to believe an epidemic or outbreak should have been declared and raising further questions about how deaths caused by the storm were tracked. The number has raised questions about the official Hurricane Maria death toll of 64 in light of a study that places the number at 4,600. CNN and the Centro de Periodismo Investigativo identified the deaths caused by leptospirosis, which spread through water and soil. The report notes that two of the leptospirosis deaths not counted in the official death toll were of relief workers who spent considerable time in floodwaters where the disease is spread. So far, the U.S. government has said it will only count the bacterial deaths in the official Hurricane Maria death toll if the Centers for Disease Control tests for it and the person died within a month of the storm. An audit of the Washington, D.C. Metro public transportation infrastructure found that it’s a matter of when—not if—an IT incident will impact operations While Metro has taken steps to build an incident response program, there is room for improvement, according to the audit. D.C.’s Metrorail system runs nearly entirely in automated mode, further raising concerns of the impact a cyberattack could have on the system. “Critical activities operated through the rail systems include: Control of trains, power, station ventilation, voice and data communications, and monitoring of gas and fire sensors,” the report noted. The audit also pointed out weaknesses in the system’s publicly-available web applications like the website to track SmarTrip card spending. Metro also just added unsecured public Wi-Fi to all its stations. In other news, the 12 boys on a Thai soccer team and their coach have been found alive after being trapped in a cave for nine days, but options to rescue them are limited—they will either have to wait months for the water to recede or learn how to scuba dive. A 3-year-old girl died from injuries received during the stabbing rampage at an apartment complex in Idaho. Members of the investigative arm of the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) want to be separated from the immigration enforcement arm due to backlash over immigration policies. A UK healthcare worker has been arrested over the deaths of eight babies in an odd string of deaths and near-deaths of infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital. The heat wave in the United States has turned deadly. A Facebook glitch unblocked people from users’ blocked lists for about a week, affecting more than 800,000 people and raising concerns about privacy and online harassment. A disconcerting Samsung bug is sending photos—or even entire galleries—to random phone contacts, unprompted, and leaves no evidence of doing so. The Washington Post details how Annapolis police successfully used facial recognition software to identify the newsroom shooter. Cybersecurity is not considered a core competency for most C-suite executives, according to a new study. Will quantum security make cyberattacks obsolete? State-owned China Mobile will be blocked from entering the U.S. market due to national security concerns.