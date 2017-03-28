Terror Charges in New York City Stabbing, Final Four Security, Drones, Protecting Windsor Castle, and More

​​A grand jury has voted to indict James Harris Jackson, 28, on "rare" state charges of murder as terrorism for killing a black 66 year-old man, The New York Times reports. Police say the Army veteran from Baltimore traveled to New York City to "kill black men" and stabbed and killed Timothy Caughman with a sword on March 20. He was also charged with second-degree murder as a hate crime and misdemeanor weapon possession. His arraignment is April 13 in State Supreme Court.​



The Final Four and championship games of the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament take place this weekend in Phoenix, Arizona, and security measures have been in the works for the past six months. ABC15 Arizona reports the security operations center, at an undisclosed location in the city, will be the nervous system of event security. "Officers from Phoenix, Glendale, the Department of Public Safety, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and other agencies will staff the EOS around the clock starting Thursday and running through Monday's championship game," the article states. FBI Special Agent Michael DeLeon said there are currently no "credible threats against any of the events or games this week," but he asked that fans and attendees remain vigilant.



DIJ, a Chinese company and drone manufacturer, has proposed that unmanned aerial systems transmit a registration number to help law enforcement and government identify legitimate versus illegitimate drones. According to Manufacturing.net, transmitting such an identity code, such as the operator's Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) registration code, would allow authorities to identify the registered owner, addressing the agency's concern about the security of civilian drown flights over crowds and densely populated areas. The idea is one of many around security and drones being discussed this week at the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles International Symposium in Washington.



Windsor Castle will see an increase in physical security measures in light of last week's deadly terror attacks at the British Parliament. Barriers will be placed around the Queen's residence at Berkshire during the Changing of the Guard, a 45-minute event popular with spectators, scheduled for Wednesday.

