Tech Sector WikiLeaks Response, Immigration Facility Negligence, Jewish Facilities Security, and More

After the WikiLeaks revelation yesterday that detailed the CIA’s ability to hack into Internet-enabled technology, tech companies have come forward saying their users are protected against these exploits. Google says that Android and Chrome have security defenses in place—including patching and built-in security features—to shield users from the vulnerabilities allegedly used by the CIA. Apple also released a statement that many of the vulnerabilities mentioned in the WikiLeaks report were already patched with the newest operating system. And many organizations are coming forward with concerns about how the CIA seemed to be stockpiling security vulnerabilities to use instead of disclosing them.

A new U.S. Office of the Inspector General report found that an immigration detention center operated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department is overrun with numerous health risks, poor conditions, and safety violations. The facility can house 3,442 immigrants and currently holds 528 detainees. The report found that inmates were served rotten food, housing conditions were lackluster, and the facility did not separate high-risk and low-risk detainees, which violates protocols.

