Tech Sector WikiLeaks Response, Immigration Facility Negligence, Jewish Facilities Security, and More Tech Sector WikiLeaks Response, Immigration Facility Negligence, Jewish Facilities Security, and More 3/9/2017 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyAfter the WikiLeaks revelation yesterday that detailed the CIA’s ability to hack into Internet-enabled technology, tech companies have come forward saying their users are protected against these exploits. Google says that Android and Chrome have security defenses in place—including patching and built-in security features—to shield users from the vulnerabilities allegedly used by the CIA. Apple also released a statement that many of the vulnerabilities mentioned in the WikiLeaks report were already patched with the newest operating system. And many organizations are coming forward with concerns about how the CIA seemed to be stockpiling security vulnerabilities to use instead of disclosing them. A new U.S. Office of the Inspector General report found that an immigration detention center operated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department is overrun with numerous health risks, poor conditions, and safety violations. The facility can house 3,442 immigrants and currently holds 528 detainees. The report found that inmates were served rotten food, housing conditions were lackluster, and the facility did not separate high-risk and low-risk detainees, which violates protocols. As Jewish communities in the United States continue to see a rise in threats and attacks, they are bolstering physical security measures Several Chicago-area cemeteries are using surveillance cameras with night vision and motion sensors, as well as round-the-clock staffing. Another dozen bomb threats poured into Jewish schools and community centers yesterday alone, prompting evacuations and heightened fears. The U.S. Anti-Defamation League reports that there have been 121 bomb threats targeting Jewish institutions since January. In other news, many AT&T customers in the U.S. were unable to call 911 for two hours last night. Hawaii is taking U.S. President Donald Trump’s revised executive order to court on the grounds that it targets a single religion. A yellow fever outbreak in Brazil may be making its way to the United States, becoming the fifth mosquito-borne virus to occur in the country. An Atlanta man has been arrested for holding eight women captive in his mansion. A fire at a crowded children’s shelter in Guatemala City yesterday killed at least 22 girls after the youth rioted due to abusive conditions. And at least 38 people were killed after ISIS gunmen entered a military hospital in Kabul disguised as doctors.